Michaela Jae Rodriguez (‘Pose’) ready to make up for Emmy loss with Critics Choice win

Michaela Jae Rodriguez (formerly known as Mj Rodriguez) should finally take home some major hardware for her performance in “Pose.” The actress is nominated for Best Drama Actress at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards, where she will compete against Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer”), Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Katja Herbers (“Evil”) and Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”). With no obvious alternative, Rodriguez is looking like the frontrunner to indeed be the critics’ choice.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez made history as the first trans performer to earn an Emmy nomination in the lead acting categories. Her heartfelt performance as Blanca, a hardworking maternal figure to her chosen family in New York City, has earned acclaim since “Pose” premiered in 2018, but it took until 2021 for the industry to finally take notice. She would ultimately lose the Emmy to Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), but this time around, she isn’t contending against any of her heavyweight Emmy competition other than Aduba.

Rodriguez is far out in front to win at Critics Choice, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. The “Pose” star has well more than 600 votes among our users, compared to her biggest competitor, Baranski, who has fewer than 100. What likely helps Rodriguez is that while all of the nominated actresses received and continue to receive critical acclaim for their performances, there isn’t a clear standout among them like past winners in this category, Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) and Regina King (“Watchmen”).

Additionally, “Pose” is a contender in Best Drama Series, as well as Best Drama Actor for Billy Porter. While this same combination got in at the Critics Choice Awards in 2020 and didn’t win anything, the circumstances of this being the last season of “Pose” could be enough of a narrative to help propel Rodriguez to a win.

