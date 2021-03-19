Michelle Obama crashed random Zoom rooms with Jimmy Fallon and it was perfect

On Thursday’s “Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon and film and TV producer/former First Lady Michelle Obama crashed some unsuspecting Zoom rooms, and, well, some peoples’ days got made. Scratch that, some peoples’ whole years got made.

The gimmick was that guests thought they were participating in a focus group about a cooking show (the Obamas’ latest Netflix production is a Sesame Street-esque cooking show for kids called Waffles + Mochi) that got crashed by the celebrities, who said they were in the wrong room.

The first Zoom room they enter is the best, as the people in the room can’t even process what’s happening. “Are you kidding me right now?” one woman says.

Obama and Fallon enter the next room with books over their faces – Obama has her own memoir, while Fallon has her husband’s (“Jimmy, wrong book!” she tells him). They pop into several more rooms, to the surprise and delight of everyone. No one can believe that it’s real. “Was that Michelle Obama?” someone asks after a very quick appearance. In one room, a lady is disparaging boxed cakes when Obama and Fallon enter, and Fallon says he’d love a boxed cake, and the First Lady agrees, which prompts the boxed-cake-hater to offer to bake a cake from scratch for them.

It’s just a cute, fun bit to start your Friday off right!

