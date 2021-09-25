‘Midnight Mass’ reviews: Critics react to Mike Flanagan’s ‘spooky,’ ‘satisfying’ followup to his ‘Haunting’ horror shows

Following two successful horror efforts for Netflix (“The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor“), Mike Flanagan is back with another limited series for the fall spooky season. “Midnight Mass” takes place in a small, struggling town where a new priest (Hamish Linklater) awakens a new religious fervor. But how does this original tale compare to Flanagan’s two previous literary adaptations? Let’s consider some of the “Midnight Mass” reviews.

As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 74 based on 19 reviews counted thus far: 14 positive and five mixed, but none outright negative. Rotten Tomatoes, which classifies reviews as positive or negative without MC’s nuanced sliding scale, gives the show a 93% freshness rating based on 45 reviews, only three of which are counted as rotten. The RT critics’ consensus says, “An ambitious meditation on grief and faith that is as gorgeous as it is unsettling, ‘Midnight Mass’s’ slow boil is a triumph of terror that will leave viewers shaking — and thinking — long after the credits roll.”

To compare, “Haunting of Hill House” scored 79 on MetaCritic and 93% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, while “Haunting of Bly Manor” had 63 on MetaCritic and 87% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, so “Midnight Mass” lands closer to the top of that range, with critics calling it “measured” and “spooky” in its take on faith. It has a “narcotic pull” while considering the “horror” and “philosophical” elements of religion, though others argue the show spends too long “biding its time,” while the show’s exploration of its themes leads to “a jumble of mixed metaphors.”

Will you be attending “Mass” between now and Halloween? Check out a few of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow TV fans here in our forums.

Katherine Smith (Paste): “Even with its dabblings in the supernatural, ‘Midnight Mass’ (created by ‘The Haunting’s’ Mike Flanagan, in his most recent collaboration with Netflix), is a show that burrows inwards instead of outwards … At one glance, it’s a series that’s mined Catholic guilt for gold. In another, it’s a measured, yet spooky take on group psychology, the need for faith in sorrow, and the ethics of leadership with such vulnerable followers.”

Judy Berman (Time): “After a slow first two episodes (pace being another common issue for not just Flanagan, but serialized horror in general), the show’s alchemy of spectacle, suspense and storytelling starts working. A binge becomes inevitable but also unexpectedly satisfying … [Flanagan’s] shows are like islands in a storm — not always the cleanest or most elegant on the surface, but hearty, solid refuges nonetheless. And ‘Midnight Mass’ is his best one yet.”

Ed Gonzalez (Slant): “The series, as is customary of Flanagan’s work, exudes a narcotic pull in everything from its aesthetics to monologues that suggest the weight of confession. But you can never quite shake the sense that ‘Midnight Mass’ is biding its time until it’s ready to deliver unto us the next dollop of meaning … After a while it comes to feel as if ‘Midnight Mass’ is content to play footsies with us until its final act of revelation.”

Katie Rife (The A.V. Club): “To its credit, ‘Midnight Mass’ … does complicate the teenage stoner revelation that some parts of the Bible are, like, really f*cked up, man. The limited series considers religion both as a horror subgenre and as a philosophical question, blending cinematic tributes to films like ‘The Exorcist’ with serious-minded monologues about faith … In trying to cram so many ideas into ‘Midnight Mass,’ Flanagan has left himself with a jumble of mixed metaphors.”

