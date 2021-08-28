Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’) would be 12th actor to win Emmy for a Ryan Murphy show — who are the others?

When watching the Emmy Awards on September 19, don’t be surprised if you hear Ryan Murphy‘s name shouted out in an acceptance speech or two. The prolific producer has been thanked in Emmy speeches more times than we can count. In fact, 11 of his actors have walked off with golden statuettes for their work in one of his dramas, comedies or limited series. The most recent champ was Billy Porter (“Pose”) in 2019. But now a new contender is hoping to join the club: Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”). See the complete list of actors who won Emmys for Ryan Murphy shows by scrolling through our photo gallery above.

Rodriguez made history this year by becoming the first trans performer nominated for a lead acting Emmy. The “Pose” star is nominated in Best Drama Actress for the final season of FX’s groundbreaking show about the 1990s ballroom culture in New York. Her co-nominees are Emma Corrin (“The Crown”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”).

As of this writing, Rodriguez has key support from some of our savviest Emmy predictors, including these four Experts: Eric Deggans (NPR), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly). In addition, two of our staff Editors (Chris Beachum and Charles Bright) and seven of our Top 24 Users (Luca Giliberti, Dynasty86, Kevin Jacobsen, Eden, GBS, Babygirl and Os) think Rodriguez will prevail on Emmy night.

Rodriguez has chosen the “Pose” series finale as her Emmy submission to voters. In that episode, her character, Blanca Evangelista, discovers that people of color are being denied access to HIV clinical trials. She then leads the charge to get medications for Pray Tell (Porter) and others. In the show’s final moments, Blanca is deemed a legend in the ballroom and then gives words of wisdom to a new house mother on the street, much like how Pray did to her years earlier (in the pilot).

Besides Porter, other performers who took home Emmys for Ryan Murphy shows include Sterling K. Brown (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”), Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Murder House” and “Coven”) and Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”). See the complete list by clicking right here.

