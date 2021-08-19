Will Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’) upset Emmys front-runner Emma Corrin (‘The Crown’)? These 4 Experts say she will

Emma Corrin is the Emmy front-runner for Best Drama Actress for playing Princess Diana in season four of “The Crown,” following her victories at the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. But not everyone agrees on that outcome. Though most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed share that consensus, there are four betting on Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) in what would be a historic victory.

Eric Deggans (NPR), Libby Hill (IndieWire), Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly), and Keith Simanton (IMDb) say Rodriguez will prevail, and she does have a few noteworthy advantages. The third and final season of “Pose” aired at the end of the spring, so it was much more recent than “The Crown,” which premiered its episodes last fall. That means it’ll be fresher in mind for voters.

And “Pose” also gives academy members an opportunity to make history. Rodriguez is already the first trans performer ever to be nominated for a lead-acting Emmy, which naturally would make her the first trans performer to win. But it’s also still rare for Black actresses to win this award: only Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) have done that, and Rodriguez would be the first Afro-Latina to accomplish the feat.

It certainly helps Corrin’s case that “The Crown” has 24 Emmy nominations and dominated the winter and spring awards season. The show is now the heavy favorite to win Best Drama. But “Pose” didn’t air any episodes during the 2020 calendar year, so Rodriguez wasn’t eligible for the awards Corrin won at the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. So will Corrin really join a potential “Crown” sweep, or will Rodriguez continue her march into the history books?

