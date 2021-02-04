2021 SAG Award Film Nominations: Which Studios, Streamers and Movies Got The Most?

Wondering who got the most 2021 film SAG Award nominations? Like the Golden Globes yesterday, Netflix led on both the movie and TV sides of the ledger when the contenders were announced for the 27th annual SAG Awards on February 4. It reaped a whopping 30 bids across the board (13 for films and 17 for TV shows). Scroll down to see which of its Oscar contenders were nominated and to see how the other streaming services and studios fared as a whole and for their individual movies at the SAG Awards.

Here are the nomination tallies for movie studios and streaming outlets:

Netflix — 13

Amazon Studios — 4

A24 — 3

Warner Bros. — 3

Sony Pictures Classics — 2

Universal Pictures — 2

Focus Features — 1

Searchlight Pictures — 1

Walt Disney Studios — 1

And here are the nomination totals for individual films:

Three nominations

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Two nominations

“The Father”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“News of the World”

“One Night in Miami”

One nomination

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Nomadland”

“Pieces of a Woman”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

