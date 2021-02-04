2021 TV SAG Award Nominations: Which Networks, Streamers and Shows Got The Most?

Wondering who got the most 2021 TV Screen Actors Guild Award nominations? The streaming service Netflix dominated again this year, reaping 17 nominations. That impressive feat included a clean sweep in the Drama Actress category, with the leading ladies from “The Crown” and “Ozark” filling up all five slots.

HBO held strong in second place with “The Flight Attendant,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Undoing” each contributing a pair of bids to its nine total. Only one broadcast TV network got any love at these SAG Awards: NBC.

Scroll down to see which future (and past) Emmy contenders were nominated by the Screen Actors Guild and to see how the other streaming services and networks fared as a whole and for their individual shows.

Here are the nomination counts for TV and streaming outlets:

Netflix — 17

HBO — 9

Pop TV — 5

Hulu — 4

AMC — 2

Apple TV+ — 2

Disney+ — 2

Amazon Studios — 1

FX — 1

NBC — 1

Showtime — 1

Here are the nomination tallies for each TV show:

Five nominations

“The Crown”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Four nominations

“Ozark”

Three nominations

“Dead to Me”

Two nominations

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Undoing”

One nomination

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“The Good Lord Bird”

“Hamilton”

“I Know This Much is True”

“I May Destroy You”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“The Mandalorian”

“Mrs. America”

“Ramy”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

