Can ‘Mr. Mayor’ be the next Tina Fey series to break through at SAG Awards?

Tina Fey has produced two series that have earned multiple SAG Award nominations — “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — and she might just add a third at the 2021 awards. Her new NBC sitcom, “Mr. Mayor,” stars Ted Danson as a businessman running for mayor in Los Angeles, with Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan filling out the cast. The show premieres January 7 on NBC and while most years it would be deemed ineligible for the upcoming SAG Awards, the circumstances of 2020 mean it will be on the ballot ahead of February’s nominations announcement.

If “Mr. Mayor” proves to be a breakout hit, it could be positioned very well at the exact moment the SAG nominating committee is voting. Such voters may be more likely to check out “Mr. Mayor” considering Fey’s pedigree, winning five SAG Awards for “30 Rock.” The show itself earned 22 SAG nominations in total, with a win for the show’s ensemble, four individual wins for Fey and an astonishing individual seven wins for Alec Baldwin. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” would earn three nominations for its four-season run — one for Tituss Burgess and two for Ellie Kemper.

Danson and Hunter are no slouches with awards either, with nine SAG nominations, four Emmys and an Oscar between them. What could also prove difficult for Danson to get in for “Mr. Mayor” is that he will also be on the ballot for “The Good Place,” but considering that show ended a year ago, the recency of “Mr. Mayor” could give it a boost. The Screen Actors Guild is known for skewing more towards established shows, so it will be an uphill battle for Fey’s new series to break through so quickly. But even if it doesn’t land nominations in 2021, “Mr. Mayor” could be a future contender if the audience responds to it well enough.

Screen Actors Guild members are allowed to vote on TV shows and films that debut through February. Golden Globes voters can select films debuting through February, but they decided to only allow television programs that aired in the 2020 calendar year.

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards nominees through February 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions