Will ‘Mrs. America’ bring Uzo Aduba back to the SAG Awards?

Uzo Aduba won her third Emmy Award in September for playing historical political figure Shirley Chisolm in the FX limited series “Mrs. America.” Now that role could bring her back to the SAG Awards, where the “Orange is the New Black” star has won five times for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren — two for Best Comedy Actress and three as part of the Best Comedy Ensemble. A bid for “Mrs. America” would be her ninth nomination overall and her first for work outside of the Netflix dramedy.

Aduba is currently ranked fourth in our combined odds to receive a Best TV Movie/Mini Actress nom for “Mrs. America” with 13/2 odds. Her co-star Cate Blanchett leads the pack with 71/20 odds while Nicole Kidman in “The Undoing” (9/2 odds), Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit” (5/1 odds) and Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere” (21/2 odds) round out the top five. Should Aduba and Blanchett both get in, it would mark the third year in a row that co-stars were nominated in this category for the same project.

In 2018 all five nominees for TV Movie/Mini Actress came from just two series: Winner Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon from “Big Little Lies” were up against Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon in “Feud: Bette and Joan.” In 2019 Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson both contended for “Sharp Objects” but lost to Patricia Arquette in “Escape at Dannemora.” Last year Arquette was nominated again alongside her co-star Joey King in “The Act,” but both were beaten out by Michelle Williams in “Fosse/Verdon.”

If Aduba receives a bid and actually pulls off a win for “Mrs. America,” she would become the fourth most celebrated actress in the guild, with six wins. Julia Louis-Dreyfus currently holds the record with nine trophies, followed by Juliana Margulies with eight and Allison Janney with seven. Another actress who could move up the ranks alongside Aduba is Viola Davis, who will likely contend for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” A victory for Davis would also give her six statuettes and it’s possible she could take home another for Best Ensemble, giving her seven total.

Aduba made history with her Emmy win for “Mrs. America,” becoming just the third performer to win Emmys across three genres. Her first win for “Orange is the New Black” was for Best Comedy Guest Actress. The following year, after the series switched categories, Aduba took home her second win as “Crazy Eyes” in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category. Her win for “Mrs. America” was in the limited series category, giving her statuettes from three separate genres, something only Ed Asner and Cloris Leachman had done before her. Can she make more history with another SAG win?

