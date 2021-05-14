2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards predictions: ‘WandaVision’ will lead the charge as TV is poised to trounce movies in most categories

The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards air on Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 17 — two years after the last golden popcorn kudos. The 2020 event never took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So who will win these awards, which are decided by fans voting online? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 12 categories for scripted programs on Sunday night (Monday’s show will be focused on reality TV), with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“WandaVision” comes in with a leading five nominations, and of those we’re betting on the Disney+ limited series to prevail three times based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users: Best Show, Best Villain (Kathryn Hahn, since it was Agatha all along!), and Best Fight (Hahn vs. Elizabeth Olsen). This would be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to win top honors at these awards after three of the films won Best Movie: “The Avengers” (2013), “Black Panther” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Television is expected to dominate overall, which is fitting given how central it was to the media landscape in the last year due to movie theater shutdowns amid the global health crisis. Of the 12 total categories, TV shows are predicted to grab nine of them, with “Bridgerton” and “The Mandalorian” favored to claim two trophies apiece, along with one predicted victory each for “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Ted Lasso.”

The only awards likely to go to movies are Most Frightened Performance for Elisabeth Moss (“The Invisible Man”) and the two categories that honor movies exclusively: Best Movie (“Promising Young Woman”) and Best Performance in a Movie (Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). If our predictions are right, this would be quite a drastic takeover since the MTV Movie Awards only added television in 2017. Do you agree with these bets?

BEST MOVIE

“Promising Young Woman” — 10/3

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 39/10

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” — 4/1

“Soul” — 9/2

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 16/5

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” — 4/1

Zendaya, “Malcolm and Marie” — 9/2

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 9/2

BEST SHOW

“WandaVision” — 16/5

“Bridgerton” — 39/10

“The Boys” — 4/1

“Emily in Paris” — 9/2

“Cobra Kai” — 9/2

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” — 16/5

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” — 37/10

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” — 4/1

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” — 9/2

Elliot Page, “The Umbrella Academy” — 9/2

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — 16/5

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 19/5

Eric Andre, “Bad Trip” — 9/2

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — 9/2

Leslie Jones, “Coming 2 America” — 9/2

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” — 69/20

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 7/2

Paul Mescal, “Normal People” — 9/2

Ashley Park, “Emily in Paris” — 9/2

Antonia Gentry, “Ginny and Georgia” — 9/2

BEST HERO

Pedro Pascal, “The Mandalorian” — 16/5

Anthony Mackie, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — 4/1

Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman 1984” — 4/1

Teyonah Parris, “WandaVision” — 9/2

Jack Quaid, “The Boys” — 9/2

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” — 31/10

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” — 4/1

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” — 4/1

Aya Cash, “The Boys” — 9/2

Ewan McGregor, “Birds of Prey” — 9/2

BEST KISS

“Bridgerton,” Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor — 17/5

“Killing Eve,” Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh — 37/10

“Emily in Paris,” Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo — 4/1

“Outer Banks,” Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline — 9/2

“Never Have I Ever,” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison — 9/2

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” — 31/10

Victoria Pedretti, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” — 4/1

Vince Vaughn, “Freaky” — 4/1

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” — 9/2

Simona Brown, “Behind Her Eyes” — 9/2

BEST FIGHT

“WandaVision,” Wanda vs. Agatha — 69/20

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf — 37/10

“The Boys,” Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — 4/1

“Cobra Kai,” Finale House Fight — 9/2

“Birds of Prey,” Final Funhouse Fight — 9/2

BEST DUO

“The Mandalorian,” Pedro Pascal and Grogu — 69/20

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova — 37/10

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan — 4/1

“Emily in Paris,” Lily Collins and Ashley Park — 9/2

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo — 9/2

