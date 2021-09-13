MTV Video Music Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User TomJerry for the best accuracy score of 71.43% when predicting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of yuh at 64.29% and has a great point score of 13,814 because he used his two Super Bets (500 points) wisely.

Almost 800 people worldwide predicted these music champs in a ceremony hosted by Doja Cat. Our top scorer got 10 out of 14 categories correct, with some difficult choices like Justin Bieber (Artist of the Year), Lil Nas X (Video of the Year) and Olivia Rodrigo (Best New Artist, Song of the Year).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our five Gold Derby Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is in first place with 50.00% correct. Rob Licuria and I are tied at 35.71%. Marcus Dixon and Paul Sheehan are at 28.57%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions