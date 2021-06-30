2021 MTV Video Music Awards preview: Top VMA contenders to watch out for include Cardi B, Lil Nas X, BTS …

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are scheduled for Sunday, September 12. Honoring the best music videos of the year, they will be celebrating work that came out from July 2020 to June 2021. With big videos from the likes of BTS, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd eligible to be in contention, let’s consider who looks strongest in top categories as we await the nominations.

One of the most popular videos of the last year was Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” With over 400 million views, it became a huge pop cultural moment due to its sexual frankness. Cardi and Megan received praise from critics as well, as “WAP” became an empowerment anthem. Knowing MTV, they won’t shy away from nominating a culturally impactful achievement like this, especially since it’s controversial. That leads us to another contender: Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which went instantly viral due to its striking video (especially that scene where Nas casually gives a lap dance to the devil). Being arguably the buzziest videos of the season, the top prize could potentially go to one of these two.

We should also watch out for BTS, who could be recognized for “Dynamite” or “Butter” for Video of the Year. “Dynamite” might be the likelier of the two since it was such a ubiquitous hit last summer and fall with over one billion views, and it even earned them a Grammy nomination. A Video of the Year nomination doesn’t seem farfetched for the international superstars, and their fan base is so passionate a win could happen as well (they’ve won almost all of the fan-voted categories they’ve been nominated for to date).

Another strong contender with an international fan base is Bad Bunny, who could show up with his hit “Dakiti” or his Rosalía collaboration “La Noche de Anoche.” Both Bad Bunny and Rosalía are previous nominees in the Best Latin category, with Rosalía winning in 2019. Bad Bunny, perhaps surprisingly, hasn’t won that category yet.

A lot of pop stars are always in contention. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” Grande’s “Positions,” Swift’s “Willow,” Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches” alongside Giveon and Daniel Caesar, and Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” could all be recognized, especially since these artists have been fixtures at the VMAs in recent years. There could also be first-time nominees for Video of the Year like Dua Lipa with her smash “Levitating” featuring DaBaby, and of course Olivia Rodrigo with either “Drivers License” or “Good 4 U.”

Moving on to rap and hip-hop, there are many contenders that could appear besides “WAP” and “Montero.” Drake is a consistent nominee, so perhaps his DJ Khaled collab “Popstar” could get in, especially with its buzzy, Justin Bieber-led music video. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” has been making a strong impression, and could earn her another Video of the Year nomination as well (she wouldn’t be the first to earn multiple bids in the top category in a single year). And given how popular it was with eight weeks at number-one, don’t be surprised if 24kGoldn and Iann Dior sneak in with their collaboration “Mood.” To round things out, J Cole’s “Amari,” Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night,” and Saweetie’s “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat could all show up.

Over in R&B, a few stand out. Silk Sonic’s number-one hit “Leave the Door Open” is a pretty safe bet to be nominated somewhere, and we can expect the likes of H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan to appear for their hits “Damage” and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” respectively. Another big R&B artist this year is Giveon, who could make the cut with his top-20 smash “Heartbreak Anniversary.” And hit-maker SZA is definitely going to be a nominee and maybe even a winner for one of her successes this season, likely the top-10 hit, “Good Days.”

