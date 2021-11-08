Watch out for ‘The White Lotus’ scene stealer Murray Bartlett at the SAG Awards

Thirty years after his first onscreen role, Murray Bartlett has become an overnight sensation thanks to HBO’s “The White Lotus.” In the first installment of Mike White’s celebrated anthology series, Bartlett starred as the charismatic resort manager Armond, whose encounters with the privileged, newly-arrived guests lead to his unravelling. The popularity of the series and his captivating turn look likely to help Bartlett land his first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Bartlett currently ranks fourth in our combined SAG odds for Movie/Mini Actor. He trails Emmy-winner Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”), Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”), and Emmy-winner Ewan McGregor (“Halston”), but sits ahead of Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), who rounds out our projected five nominees. Six of our 10 SAG experts predict Bartlett will get the nomination and two – Matthew Jacobs and Peter Travers (ABC) – even forecast a win.

Out of the impressive “White Lotus” ensemble, which also boasts Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy, only Jennifer Coolidge ranks higher. She’s in second place in the Movie/Mini Actress race, just trailing Emmy-winner Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”).

WATCH SAG Awards TV predictions slugfest: ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’? ‘Ted Lasso’ vs. ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Bartlett’s rank in our odds makes a great deal of sense given the rave reviews he received for his performance as Armond, whose thin veneer of hospitality hilariously and disturbingly changes on a dime. Naomi Fry (New Yorker) wrote, “The actors are excellent across the board, but Bartlett, whose practiced amiability turns progressively feral throughout the series is a revelation.” Caroline Framke (Variety) agreed, calling Bartlett “exceptional” as he and Coolidge “embrace every twisted knot of conflict inherent in their roles” and deliver “mesmerizing” performances. Ben Travers (IndieWire) also described Bartlett as “unforgettable.”

This breakout role for Bartlett has been a long time in the making. The Australian actor appeared on many of his home country’s soap operas and series before leaping to the US for roles on “All My Children” and almost 300 episodes of “Guiding Light.” He’s made many one-off guest appearances in the States on Emmy-winning and nominated series including “Sex and the City,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Damages,” and “The Good Wife” before nabbing one of his most popular roles on HBO’s “Looking,” which also starred Jonathan Groff. Though that series had critical acclaim but never gained awards traction, “The White Lotus” looks likely to earn Bartlett the first major recognition of his career.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?