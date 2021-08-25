‘Nailed It’ could upset reigning Emmy champ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for Best Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been indomitable in the reality categories at the Emmys in recent years, but could there be an upset in 2021 for Best Competition Program? A couple of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are betting on an upset by the Netflix series “Nailed It.” Could they be onto something?

Best Competition Program has been prone to winning streaks ever since the category was established in 2003. “The Amazing Race” won for the first seven years in a row (2003-2009). Then it lost to “Top Chef” in 2010 before winning again in 2011 and 2012. “The Voice” prevailed in 2013 before “Amazing Race” won its 10th (and so far last) prize in 2014.

After that “The Voice” won three more times in a row (2015-2017), and then “RuPaul’s Drag Race” took over, winning for the next three years (2018-2020). So shows that start winning in this Emmy contest tend to keep winning. But there have been exceptions to that rule. As mentioned above, “Top Chef” interrupted “Amazing Race’s” domination, and so did “The Voice” before “The Voice” itself became a perennial champ. Every winning streak has to start somewhere.

Susan King (Gold Derby) and Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly) are currently betting on “Nailed It” to prevail on its third straight nomination. The Netflix baking series would be the second food competition to prevail following “Top Chef,” which might bode well since that was the show that felled the giant “Amazing Race” just over a decade ago. “Nailed It” is also backed by one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners.

The big challenge for “Nailed It” might be its limited support in other Emmy categories. It’s only other nom is Best Reality Host (Nicole Byer), while “Drag Race” has a total of nine, including bids in a number of craft categories, which indicate support across the board from a variety of television academy branches. Could that keep “Nailed It” from nailing it, or will it be the show that stops “Drag Race” in its tracks?

