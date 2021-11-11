Natasha Bedingfield (‘The Masked Singer’ Pepper) unmasked interview: ‘It’s fun to be spicy!’

The Group A semi-finals took place on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” with two performers unmasking in front of America. After the Jester was revealed to be rock legend Johnny Rotten of The Sex Pistols, Pepper lost her head and was exposed as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. Despite impressing the panel with her performance of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles, Natasha wasn’t able to take down Bull or Skunk, who will now compete in the Group A finals.

“It’s fun to be spicy,” Natasha revealed during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I just want people to feel something so I’m really trying to tell the story.” Throughout her clue packages, Pepper revealed that someone very close to her was going through a difficult time. “My son had brain surgery just before the pandemic,” Natasha explained. “He’s three. We were five weeks in the hospital. You go through something like that and you see just how many strong people there are. It makes you stop caring about things that you used to care about.” Despite her son’s previous health struggles, he’s doing much better now. “He’s so incredible,” she disclosed. “Perfect. And his favorite color is red!”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

One panelist was on Natasha’s trail from the beginning. Nicole Scherzinger earned her first point towards the Golden Ear trophy after she named Natasha as her first impression guess. Robin Thicke initially thought the singer was Carly Rae Jepsen but then changed his mind to Mandy Moore. Jenny McCarthy settled on Dido after first picking Lana Del Rey. Ken Jeong was devastated when he incorrectly guessed Sara Bareilles and eventually decided Pepper must be Pink.

Although Nicole was the only panelist to guess Natasha was Pepper, there were plenty of hints about Pepper’s true identity hidden in her clue packages. The bed in a field in Pepper’s package was a clue to Natasha’s name…Bedingfield! The Tic-Tac-Toe board in Pepper’s package was a clue to Natasha going viral on TikTok for her song “Unwritten.” The roller skates revealed on stage were a clue to Natasha’s song “Roller Skate.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Banana Split would make history as first duo/group to win the trophy

Pepper was the seventh performer eliminated from Group A and the 10th overall. Natasha’s exit was preceded by Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmation, Larry the Cable Guy as Baby, Ruth Pointer as Cupcake, Rob Schneider as Hamster, Honey Boo Boo & Mama June as Beach Ball and Johnny Rotten as Jester. The contestants advancing to the Group A final are Bull and Skunk. Next week the Group B singers will take the stage in their own semi-final round with guest panelist Cheryl Hines helping to figure out which celebrities are hiding behind the masks.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.