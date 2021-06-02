National Geographic’s ‘Genius’ could 3-peat with Emmy nominations for Best Limited Series and Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

National Geographic’s anthology series “Genius” premiered in 2017 with its first installment about Albert Einstein starring Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush. It went on to receive 10 Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series and lead actor for Rush. It returned in 2018 with a focus on Pablo Picasso and earned another seven bids, once again in the limited series category and for lead actor Antonio Banderas. Now the acclaimed NatGeo series could three-peat with its latest installment, “Genius: Aretha,” anchored by Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

With a Metacritic score of 66, “Genius: Aretha” received mostly favorable reviews and is the most highly acclaimed and watched season in franchise history. Verne Gray (Newsday) praised its “beautiful production” and “first rate performances, notably the one that counts most – Erivo’s.” Brian Lowry (CNN) said, “Deriving its episodic subtitles from Franklin songs, ‘Genius: Aretha’ is a testament to that hard work. And like the best musical biographies, it enhances an appreciation of Franklin’s life and career, with an ease and grace that makes it look easy.”

“I was honored that they would think I was the right person to be able to tell her story,” Erivo told Gold Derby in a recent exclusive interview. “I had no idea that this was even a twinkle in anyone’s eye. When I got the call that someone was watching me sing something on the red carpet, because that’s essentially how it happened, I was just blown away.” The star spent countless hours studying Franklin’s mannerisms in various interviews throughout the soul singer’s life and endured intense vocal training to learn the nuances and vocal phrasing she injected into each melody.

“Genius” has won two Emmys from its 17 nominations to date. Mathias Herndl (“Chapter One”) won for Best Cinematography and Bob Bronow, Mark Hensley and Tamás Csaba (“Chapter One”) took home statuettes for sound mixing on “Genius: Picasso” in 2018. Rush and Banderas were also nominated at both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for their starring roles.

“Genius: Aretha” co-stars Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance as the iconic singer’s father, Reverend C.L. Franklin. Patrice Covington and Rebecca Naomi Jones play her sisters Erma and Caroline, respectively, while Emmy winner David Cross portrays legendary music executive Jerry Wexler. The third season was directed by Anthony Hemingway, Billie Woodruff and Neema Barnette. The fourth installment of “Genius” is expected to focus on the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. and will air on Disney+.

