Netflix renews ‘Cobra Kai’ for Season 5 before Season 4 even debuts

Fear does not exist in this dojo, but more “Cobra Kai” episodes are guaranteed. Ahead of Season 4 of the hit show, which Netflix will debut in December, the streaming service announced it has also renewed the popular series for Season 5.

A continuation of “The Karate Kid” film franchise, “Cobra Kai” began its life as a YouTube series but shifted to Netflix after two seasons. There, it became a massive hit: Netflix claimed “Cobra Kai” reached 50 million subscribers within the first month of its release last year.

Season 3 was hailed as a creative success and found favor with the Television Academy as well: “Cobra Kai” received three Emmy Award nominations this year, including one for Best Comedy Series.

“Cobra Kai” stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. Additional returning cast members from the original franchise who have appeared on “Cobra Kai” include Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove, and for Season 4, Thomas Ian Griffith.

“While we don’t see ‘Cobra Kai’ as ‘The Simpsons’ going on forever, it can have an end — look at ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘El Camino.’ The deeper and richer you make the world, the more opportunities there are,” co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg told The Hollywood Reporter this year. “When we pitched to Netflix, the show wasn’t just season three and four; we talked about all the possibilities we think there are with this franchise.”

Seasons 1-3 of “Cobra Kai” are available on Netflix now.

