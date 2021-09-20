44 Emmys for Netflix: 13 series win including ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ …

Despite Ken Jeong’s joke that “Netflix’s days are numbered,” the streamer just had its best-ever performance at the Emmy Awards. After nine years of nominations for the biggest prize of the night, Netflix has finally won not one, but two of the top honors with victories in Best Drama Series for “The Crown” and Best Limited Series for “The Queen’s Gambit.”

These two programs contributed significantly to Netflix’s best outing at the Emmys. Before Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Netflix had a sizable trophy advantage over its closest streaming and premium cable competitors Disney+ and HBO with 34 victories from the Creative Arts alone versus 13 and 10, respectively. Across all four Emmy ceremonies, Netflix won a total of 44 trophies out of its 133 total nominations. Though its nominations tally dropped nearly 17% from last year when it had 160 nominations, it far outperformed itself year-over-year in terms of victories, topping its 21 wins last year. This total also trounces its 2019 total of 27 wins, demonstrating the streaming giant’s incredible 2021 surge.

In addition to its Drama and Limited series wins, Netflix’s biggest victories of the main ceremony included all four drama acting categories for “The Crown” (Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, and Tobias Menzies) and Ewan McGregor for “Halston.” A total of 13 programs contributed to Netflix’s 44 victories, which was one winning series shy of last year’s 14. “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” led the pack with 11 wins apiece. Below, see the complete list of Netflix shows that won 2021 Emmys.

The Queen’s Gambit – 11

Best Limited/Anthology Series

Best Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Best Casting for a Limited/Anthology Series

Best Cinematography for a Limited/Anthology Series

Best Period Costumes

Best Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Best Music Composition for Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Best Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Best Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Best Sound Editing for a Limited/Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Best Sound Mixing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

The Crown – 11

Best Drama Series

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Josh O’Connor)

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Olivia Colman)

Best Drama Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson)

Best Drama Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies)

Best Directing for a Drama Series (“War”)

Best Writing for a Drama Series (“War”)

Best Drama Guest Actress (Claire Foy)

Best Casting for a Drama Series

Best Cinematography for a Single-Camera (One Hour)

Best Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Love, Death & Robots – 6

Best Short Form Animated Program

Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

4 Juried Awards for Best Individual Achievement in Animation, including:

Production Designer

Background Artist

Stop Motion Animator

Character Designer

Bo Burnham: Inside – 3

Best Directing for a Variety Special

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Best Music Direction

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – 3

Best Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

Best Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

Best Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – 2

Best Television Movie

Best Choreography for Scripted Programming (Debbie Allen)

The Social Dilemma – 2

Best Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Best Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Halston – 1

Best Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie (Ewan McGregor)

Bridgerton – 1

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queer Eye – 1

Best Structured Reality Program

Big Mouth – 1

Best Character Voice-Over Performance (Maya Rudolph)

Country Comfort – 1

Best Multi-Camera Series Cinematography

Dick Johnson Is Dead – 1

Best Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

