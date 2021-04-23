Will Netflix make history by winning top Oscar and top Emmys for the first time in the same year?

Streaming technology has made huge inroads on the awards scene in a remarkably short time. Only a decade ago, a company like Netflix winning the industry’s top prizes for exclusively streaming content wasn’t even in the realm of possibility. But 2021 could see Netflix win top honors at the Oscars and Emmys for the first time.

Netflix has made several attempts at both awards. It’s first major cinematic awards push was the drama “Beasts of No Nation” (2015) about child soldiers in Africa. Idris Elba received recognition for his supporting role in that film, including a SAG Award, but the Oscars snubbed it entirely.

The streamer had better luck with “Mudbound” (2017) which earned four Oscar nominations but didn’t win any. Then they broke through with a Best Picture nomination for “Roma” (2018), which won Best Director (Alfonso Cuaron), but not the top prize. And the following year Netflix was nominated twice for Best Picture (“The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”), though “Irishman” was totally shut out of its 10 bids and “Marriage” only ended up winning Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern.

Netflix is nominated twice for Best Picture again this year, for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Mank,” and of those two “Trial” probably has the best shot at the top Oscar with its recent wins at the Screen Actors Guild and ACE Eddie Awards. And it would make sense for a streaming movie to win Best Picture for the first time in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced so much cinema out of the theaters and onto home-viewing platforms.

The Emmys were a lot quicker to embrace streaming content — and if you ask some artists like, say, Steven Spielberg, that’s where streamers should stay. But while Netflix broke ground with its exclusively online programs “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black,” other distributors beat it to the punch in terms of winning. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first streaming show to win Best Drama Series, while Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was the first to win Best Comedy Series (followed immediately by another Amazon show, “Fleabag”).

The good news for Netflix, though, is that the pandemic has forced a lot of TV programs out of contention much the way it forced a lot of films. And in recent months we’ve seen Netflix dominate the winter TV awards with the drama “The Crown” and the limited series “The Queen’s Gambit,” which are the front-runners to win their respective Emmy categories, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing. So the streamer could achieve something unprecedented by winning Best Picture, Best Drama Series, and Best Limited Series in the same year.

That said, Netflix seems to always be a bridesmaid at these awards, so I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Amazon’s “Marvelous Sound of Metal” comes out of nowhere to usurp it as streaming’s first Best Picture. That wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen in the industry in the last year.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

