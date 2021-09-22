Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ debuts new trailer ahead of New York Film Festival bow

“Passing,” the directorial debut of actress Rebecca Hall, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews and left the annual event with a splashy Netflix deal and the promise of an awards season push. That jolt will start in earnest early next month at the New York Film Festival, where “Passing” will screen ahead of its limited theatrical release and subsequent Netflix bow on November 10.

Based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella of the same name and starring former Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson as well as Andre Holland and Alexander Skarsgaard, “Passing” focuses on two Black women (Negga and Thompson), former childhood friends who reconnect in 1920s Harlem amid racial tension and strife. The title is drawn from the concept of Black people being able to “pass” as white, something Negga’s character has done (her husband is played by Skarsgaard) to the consternation of her longtime friend.

Hall worked on the script for years and was inspired by a familial connection: her maternal grandfather had “passed” for white. “Sometimes it was talked about as, ‘Your grandfather — maybe he was Native American. Maybe he was a little bit Black. We don’t know,’ she told The Hollywood Reporter this year. “But when I looked at my mother, I always, my whole life, thought, ‘That’s a Black woman.’“

Shot in black-and-white and in an aspect ratio of 4:3, “Passing” early reviews of “Passing” have praised Thompson and Negga for their work.

“Negga’s effervescent performance cleverly masks the roiling confusion building inside of her,” Kate Erbland wrote in her review for Indiewire. “As happy as Clare says she is with her life, her instant obsession with Irene — and her subsequent insertion into nearly every aspect of her life — hints how desperate she is to share the terrible secret she’s kept for so long. Thompson is all bundled nerves, and while Negga initially steals the spotlight with her bigger, brasher performance, Thompson steadily builds to something searing. Hall made many good choices for her debut — her entire crafts department turned in rich period production elements — but the casting of her leads might be the best of the bunch.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair recently about her choices as a filmmaker, Hall said she wanted to find the right actors and then allow them to succeed in the framework of her film.

“I’m a firm believer in hiring good actors and letting them do their job, and finding out the best way to support them,” she said. “We all got together. I don’t think many low-budgeted indies get any rehearsal time, but I was very bullish about it, and then I did something which is probably completely illegal and essentially kidnapped the two of them for a weekend in my house before we started. I mean, that was actually a very important weekend, I think, in many ways, because it was time that we wouldn’t have had otherwise for just the three of us to be together.”

“Passing” will have a limited release in October before its Netflix debut on November 10. Thompson is among the contenders in the Best Actress race, while Negga is being campaigned on the supporting side.

