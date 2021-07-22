Netflix is closing in on its first series Emmy wins with ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Netflix made Emmy history in 2013 when “House of Cards” became the first streaming show to be nominated for a series award, Best Drama Series, in this case. Not counting this year, Netflix has amassed 30 series nominations across drama, comedy and limited, but has yet to win a series prize. That looks like it’ll end this year twice over.

The streaming behemoth once again has nominees in all three series races. “Bridgerton” and “The Crown” are up in drama; “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Kominsky Method” are in comedy; and “The Queen’s Gambit” is riding solo in limited. No offense to “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Kominsky Method,” but we all know Best Comedy Series is “Ted Lasso’s” to lose, and if it does lose, shows like “Hacks” and “The Flight Attendant” are better positioned to upset, though we suppose we should never underestimate the ineffable power of “Emily in Paris” at this point.

That leaves Best Drama Series and Best Limited Series, both of which Netflix is favored to win. “The Crown” has been the frontrunner since Season 4 dropped in November and became its biggest season yet with the introduction of Emma Corrin‘s Princess Diana. It cleaned up at the winter awards and scored 24 Emmy nominations, the same as “The Mandalorian” and the most of all shows this year. It also lucked out that COVID-19 has delayed many of last year’s nominees, including reigning champ “Succession.”

At the moment, “The Crown” has 39/10 odds to win, way ahead of “The Mandalorian” at 6/1. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Pose,” “Bridgerton,” Lovecraft Country,” “The Boys” and “This Is Us” round out the final eight.

But “The Crown” won’t become the streamer’s first series winner unless Netflix loses Best Limited Series, which will almost definitely be handed out before Best Drama Series. That means “The Queen’s Gambit” will get the chance of grabbing Netflix’s maiden series award first. Like “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit” was a massive hit when it debuted in October and it went on to dominate the winter awards, including doing a full sweep of the guilds. It got 18 Emmy nominations and remains in first place in the odds, but its large lead from earlier in the spring has evaporated. “Mare of Easttown” was as equally big a phenom when it aired in the spring and is right on “The Queen’s Gambit’s” heels at 19/5 to 71/20.

Best Limited Series is a tighter race in general. Unlike in drama, where none of the other seven nominees have more than 100 predictions to win, four of the five limited nominees have cleared that threshold: “Queen’s,” “Mare,” “I May Destroy You” and “WandaVision,” the last of which earned the second most nominations at 23. “The Underground Railroad” lags in fifth place.

If “The Queen’s Gambit” prevails, Netflix will be the first streaming service to win limited series. It was, of course, beaten to the punch in drama and comedy: Hulu won drama series with “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017, while Amazon went back to back in comedy series with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag” in 2018 and 2019.

