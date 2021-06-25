New in theaters: ‘F9’ brings Vin Diesel and friends back to the movies

As movie theaters continue an attempted recovery following the industry shutdown during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the hope is that many ticket buyers will heed the advice of Vin Diesel and head back to “the movies” this weekend. Armed with the widest release since “Onward” in March 2020, the ninth film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise speeds into venues with the weight of Hollywood on its hood. Here’s what to know about the film, new in theaters this weekend.

New in theaters

F9

Delayed more than a year by the global health crisis, “F9” is a homecoming for the broadly successful “Fast” franchise. Returning to the series is director Justin Lin — who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth films in the franchise — as well as Sung Kang. The actor, who stars as Han in the “Fast” movies, famously died in “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift,” only to be resurrected thanks to the out-of-order chronology of the series (the fourth, fifth, and sixth movies take place before the third). But now he’s back again, resurrected anew in the post-”Tokyo Drift” universe, as is newcomer John Cena, who joins the proceedings as the long-lost and never-before-discussed brother of Dom Torretto (Diesel). A long time ago, Diesel famously suggested the “Fast” films should receive awards consideration; that’s never happened, but after “F9” the academy will have two more chances to find a spot for the series: a tenth and eleventh film will arrive in theaters eventually.

Still in theaters

A Quiet Place Part II

The biggest hit of the pandemic thus far, John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” continues to excel at the box office with more than $129 million in North American ticket sales. The first film was a nascent awards contender after its surprising box office haul in 2018, earning a nomination from the Producers Guild as well as an Oscar nomination for sound. After the sequel’s overperformance, it could be possible lightning strikes twice.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Like “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” has performed well at the box office. Newly minted honorary Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson is a co-star here.

Peter Rabbit 2

Another movie only available in theaters, the sequel to “Peter Rabbit” is one of the few movies for kids currently playing at movie houses.

In the Heights

While some predicted a box office rebound after its disappointing debut, “In the Heights” is still struggling from a theatrical revenue standpoint. The Warner Bros. release, which remains available on HBO Max until next month, has grossed less than $20 million thus far.

Cruella

The Disney origin story has somewhat quietly grossed more than $162 million worldwide while also streaming for an added cost on Disney Plus. A sequel is already in development.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions