New Movies and Shows on HBO Max for August 2021

HBO Max will arguably debut its biggest Warner Bros. release yet on August 5, when James Gunn’s take on “The Suicide Squad” makes its day-and-date premiere on the streaming platform (the comic book blockbuster is also coming out in theaters nationwide).

But beyond “The Suicide Squad,” film fans will find a copious amount of features on HBO Max in August 2021, including a new Hugh Jackman movie (“Reminiscence,” out August 20), plus classic ‘90s favorites like “Basic Instinct,” “The Birdcage,” “The Fugitive,” “Deep Cover,” “Malcolm X,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Ahead, every new movie and series coming to HBO Max in August 2021, plus the top titles leaving the service before September 1.

New on HBO Max in August 2021

August 1

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

On September 13, 1971 the State of New York shot and killed 39 of its own citizens, injured hundreds more, and tortured the survivors. The plan to retake D Yard led to one of the bloodiest days in American history, and set the stage for the worst aspects of modern policing. Radical lawyer Elizabeth Fink tells the story of the Attica prison rebellion, and how she exposed the cover up that went on for decades.

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

August 2

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.

August 3

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 6

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

A Different World

August 10

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. This season chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise.

August 12

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

FBOY Island The Podcast is the aftershow for the hottest new dating show on HBO Max, FBOY Island. Join Hosts Jared Goldstein and Danielle Perez, along with some very special guests, to break down all the behind the scenes drama of each episode’s wildest and steamiest moments.

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

August 14

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

August 17

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 19

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize (1987-1990) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon’s journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is.”

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of ambitious childhood friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigating love and family, and building their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

August 20

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 22

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

This six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination.

San Andreas, 2015

August 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

August 28

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)

Leaving HBO Max in August 2021

August 5

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019

August 11

A Mermaid’s Tale, 2017

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Against The Wild, 2014

Alpha & Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha & Omega: Dino Digs, 2016

Blue Valentine, 2010

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

The Escape Artist, 1982

Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Jennifer Lopez Dance Again, 2016

La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014

Love and Sex, 2000

Mistress, 1992

Mother’s Day, 2012

Tender Mercies, 1983

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

Turtle Tale, 2018

August 14

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

August 15

Joker, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

August 27

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

August 29

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

August 30

Serendipity, 2001

August 31

54: The Director’s Cut, 1998 (HBO)

40 Days and 40 Nights, 2002, (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song, 2011

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games, 2014 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)

August Rush, 2007

Babe, 1995 (HBO)

Babe: Pig in the City, 1998 (HBO)

The Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Battle for Terra, 2009 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Beyond the Sea, 2004 (HBO)

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001

Blade, 1998

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blow, 2001

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Cannery Row, 1982

Capricorn One, 1978 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994

Clifford, 1994 (HBO)

Closer, 2004

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Countdown, 1968

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2006 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Dave, 1993

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

El Chata (aka The Sparring Partner), 2019 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

Free Willy 3: The Great Rescue, 1997

Frequency, 2000

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

The Hard Way, 1991 (HBO)

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Heidi, 2005

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

The Hundred-Foot Journey, 2014 (HBO)

Innerspace, 1987

Inside Moves, 1980 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

Jackie Brown, 1997

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay the Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Let’s Go to Prison, 2006 (HBO)

Life is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Live by Night, 2016 (HBO)

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Look Who’s Talking, 1989

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man on a Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Mr. Nanny, 1993

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Ocean’s 11, 1960

The Omega Man, 1971

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The People vs. Larry Flynt, 1996

Pinocchio, 2012

Point Blank, 1967

Popstar, 2005

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Running on Empty, 1988

Ruta Viva, 2018 (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Shall We Dance, 1937

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sinbad: Beyond the Veils of Mist, 2000 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Some Came Running, 1958

South Central, 1992

Spies Like Us, 1985

Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Still of the Night, 1982 (HBO)

Striptease, 1996

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Stunt Man, 1979 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sweet November, 2001

Swimfan, 2002 (HBO)

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Un 4to de Josue, 2018 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

Unlocking the Cage, 2017 (HBO)

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves at the Door, 2017 (HBO)

The Year of Living Dangerously, 1983

