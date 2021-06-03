New movies in theaters: Latest ‘Conjuring’ sequel, ‘Spirit Untamed’ lead wide releases

With movie theaters open and as vaccination rates in the United States continue to rise, the prospect of summer blockbuster season is not some far-off dream, but a burgeoning reality. Last week, “A Quiet Place Part II” set a pandemic record for box office success and this week brings a pair of new releases alongside the successful holdovers. Ahead, here are the new movies in theaters starting Friday, June 4.

New in theaters

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

The third film in the main “Conjuring” series and yet another installment in the lucrative franchise’s extended universe, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” once again stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren, paranormal investigators who are tasked with solving “one of the most sensational cases from their files.” This time, the terror “starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.” In keeping with this year’s Warner Bros. film releases, “The Conjuring 3” is a dual release: it screens in theaters around the country and is also available to HBO Max subscribers for 30 days.

“Spirt Untamed”

Nearly 20 years later, 2002’s “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” has finally received a proper theatrical sequel. “Spirit Untamed” features the vocal talents of Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González, and focuses on a young girl (Merced) who forms a friendship with the titular stallion. The Universal release is out in theaters nationwide and there are no streaming plans currently set for it at the moment.

Out in theaters

“A Quiet Place Part II”

John Krasinski’s sequel to his breakout 2018 feature was one of the first major films delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, so perhaps it was only fitting that the thriller helped usher patrons back to theaters. The film grossed almost $50 million over Memorial Day weekend, positioning it as the biggest breakout theatrical success of 2021 so far. The Paramount release will eventually shuffle to Paramount+ 45 days after its initial theatrical debut.

“Cruella”

The latest live-action Disney adaptation was a modest hit in its debut over Memorial Day and stars Emma Stone as the title villainess, whose origin is revealed over the course of the film. Critics have praised the film’s lavish costumes, spearheaded by Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan. In addition to theatrical showings, Disney+ subscribers can watch “Cruella” at home for the cost of $29.99.

“Spiral”

The latest chapter in the so-called “book of ‘Saw,’” the horror movie “Spiral” stars Chris Rock as a cop who tries to solve a series of elaborate murders before it’s too late. “Spiral” is available to rent through on-demand services like Vudu and iTunes for $19.99.

“Wrath of Man”

Guy Ritchie returns to the rough-and-tumble world of cops and criminals with this action thriller starring Jason Statham. The film is also available to at-home viewers for $19.99 on a variety of platforms including iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions