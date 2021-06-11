New movies in theaters: ‘In the Heights’ rises up

Following last week’s horror-tinged battle at the box office — where “A Quiet Place Part II” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” duked it out for cash supremacy — moviegoers will have the chance to choose something a bit brighter to watch in a darkened room: “In the Heights,” the critically acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical. The Jon M. Chu film is expected to dominate the box office (make your best guesses for how it will do right here in the Gold Derby predictions center), but it’s not the only new movie in theaters this weekend. Ahead, what to watch in theaters for the weekend of June 11, 2021.

New in theaters

“In the Heights”

Delayed almost a full year by the coronavirus pandemic (“In the Heights” was initially set to arrive on June 26, 2020), the musical about a bodega owner in Washington Heights and his dreams and community is expected to become one of 2021’s biggest hits thus far. Buzz for “In the Heights” has built for months — thanks in no small part due to the ever-present online stumping by Chu and Miranda, both of whom operate prolific social media feeds — and reviews have been stellar. The film has a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes thus far and seems well-positioned to be the first serious 2022 Oscar contender released so far this year. For those who don’t want to see the film in theaters, “In the Heights” is also available on HBO Max.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

This Sony release was also delayed to now because of the global health crisis. The kid flick mixes live-action and animation and hopes to build on the success of the first “Peter Rabbit” film, which grossed more than $350 million worldwide in 2018. The voice cast once again includes James Corden as Peter Rabbit, plus Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki. Domhnall Gleason, Rose Byrne, and David Oyelowo provide live-action support.

Out in theaters

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

The third film in the “Conjuring” franchise grossed $24.1 million at the box office last weekend and remains available on HBO Max.

“A Quiet Place Part II”

John Krasinski’s sequel will top $100 million at the box office this weekend, giving it the distinction of being the first movie released during the pandemic to cross triple digits in domestic grosses.

“Cruella”

The Emma Stone movie remains a solid if unspectacular earner for Disney at the box office, figures that are no doubt buttressed by its availability on Disney Plus as a Premier Access title. (Subscribers can watch “Cruella” for $29.99.)

