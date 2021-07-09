New movies in theaters this week: ‘Black Widow’ finally arrives

For the first time since July of 2019, a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will debut in movie theaters around the country. Out now is “Black Widow,” director Cate Shortland’s spy thriller about the title character played by Scarlett Johannson. As Marvel fans know, Black Widow has already made her exit from the MCU: she died in “Avengers: Endgame.” But the new film takes place before her demise, in the lull between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” (As some fans have already pointed out, Marvel was able to retcon a piece of Black Widow’s “Infinity War” wardrobe to have it connect to “Black Widow.”)

But “Black Widow” isn’t the only theatrical option for potential ticket buyers (and it’s not even an exclusive theatrical release — the Marvel film is also out on Disney Plus for a premium cost). This weekend at the box office, there are also a ton of holdovers from the past few weeks. Here’s everything to know before going to the movies.

New in theaters

Black Widow

Disney is bullish on “Black Widow,” debuting it in more than 4,100 theaters in North America, just shy of the record of venues set by “F9” two weeks ago. It’s expected the Marvel film could gross as much as $90 million over the three-day weekend and could crack $140 million worldwide by the time Monday rolls around. That would be a North American record for releases during the coronavirus pandemic and provide Marvel with a nice start to what’s supposed to be a busy year for the studio with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals” coming in September and November, respectively.

Still in theaters

F9

The ninth “Fast & Furious” film continues to speed along with more than $500 million in worldwide grosses.

The Boss Baby: The Family Business

Universal put its new animated movie on Peacock, but parents have been going to the theaters instead of trying to watch at home.

The Forever Purge

Another Universal release, this one theatrical only, extends the “Purge” franchise to five films.

A Quiet Place Part II

An unabashed success, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” sequel has been a strong theatrical performer since its debut in May. But those who haven’t seen the movie just yet won’t have to wait long to stream it at home. The studio will debut it on Paramount+ later this month.

