Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Film aficionados will want to keep an eye on Amazon Prime Video in August, as the streaming giant is set to debut two Cannes Film Festival premieres: “Val,” a new documentary about Val Kilmer that uses archival footage shot by the actor himself, and “Annette,” Leos Carax award-winning musical (it won best director at Cannes) starring Adam Driver and Maron Cotillard and featuring music by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks.
But beyond the Prime Video originals, the Amazon library content added to the service next month is vast and impressive. Among the major movies coming to Prime Video include “Aliens,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Jaws,” “Moneyball,” and “Predator.” Meanwhile, IMDb TV, the free service that users can access without a corresponding Amazon Prime subscription, will host “Apollo 13,” “La La Land,” and “Ghostbusters” among many other big titles.
Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.
August 1
Movies
21 (2008)
Aliens (1986)
All About Steve (2009)
Anaconda (1997)
Annie (1982)
Attack The Block (2011)
Borat (2006)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center Stage (2000)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
Elektra (2005)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Freedomland (2006)
Hook (1991)
In Her Shoes (2005)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Knowing (2009)
La Bamba (1987)
Machete (2010)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Max Payne (2008)
Moneyball (2011)
Mud (2013)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Secret Window (2004)
Sideways (2004)
Slither (2006)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Surfer (2011)
The Great Debaters (2013)
The Insider (2000)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Natural (1984)
The Roommate (2011)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
Series
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
August 6
Movies
*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
August 13
Movies
*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
Series
*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
August 16
Movies
Evan Almighty (2007)
In Bruges (2008)
August 17
Movies
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
August 20
Movies
*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Killer Among Us (2021)
August 27
Movies
The Courier (2021)
Specials
*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)
IMDb TV New in August
TV SERIES
August 1
Beyond S1-2
Code Black S1-3
Dominion S1-2
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6
MacGyver (2016) S1-5
Perry Mason S1-9
Scorpion S1-4
August 6
*Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary – IMDb TV Original Series
The Tent Mender
August 12
100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1
MOVIES
August 1
500 Days of Summer
Alpha and Omega
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Apollo 13
Daredevil
Detroit
Eagle Eye
Garden State
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
The Green Hornet
How to Train Your Dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Long Shot
Major Payne
No Good Deed (2014)
Only the Brave (2017)
The Road to El Dorado
Shrek Forever After
Spotlight
Waiting to Exhale
Walk the Line
What’s Love Got to Do with It
The Wolf of Wall Street
August 16
La La Land
August 28
Alpha (2018)
