Here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Film aficionados will want to keep an eye on Amazon Prime Video in August, as the streaming giant is set to debut two Cannes Film Festival premieres: “Val,” a new documentary about Val Kilmer that uses archival footage shot by the actor himself, and “Annette,” Leos Carax award-winning musical (it won best director at Cannes) starring Adam Driver and Maron Cotillard and featuring music by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks.

But beyond the Prime Video originals, the Amazon library content added to the service next month is vast and impressive. Among the major movies coming to Prime Video include “Aliens,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “Jaws,” “Moneyball,” and “Predator.” Meanwhile, IMDb TV, the free service that users can access without a corresponding Amazon Prime subscription, will host “Apollo 13,” “La La Land,” and “Ghostbusters” among many other big titles.

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.

August 1

Movies

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Series

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

August 6

Movies

*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 13

Movies

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Series

*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

Movies

*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

Movies

The Courier (2021)

Specials

*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

IMDb TV New in August

TV SERIES

August 1

Beyond S1-2

Code Black S1-3

Dominion S1-2

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6

MacGyver (2016) S1-5

Perry Mason S1-9

Scorpion S1-4

August 6

*Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary – IMDb TV Original Series

The Tent Mender

August 12

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1

MOVIES

August 1

500 Days of Summer

Alpha and Omega

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Apollo 13

Daredevil

Detroit

Eagle Eye

Garden State

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

The Green Hornet

How to Train Your Dragon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Long Shot

Major Payne

No Good Deed (2014)

Only the Brave (2017)

The Road to El Dorado

Shrek Forever After

Spotlight

Waiting to Exhale

Walk the Line

What’s Love Got to Do with It

The Wolf of Wall Street

August 16

La La Land

August 28

Alpha (2018)

