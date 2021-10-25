November is a good month for saying goodbye on HBO Max. The streaming platform will host the final 2021 episodes of HBO late-night staples “Real Time with Bill Maher” and the Emmy Award-winning “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the season finales of Max originals “Love Life” and “Doom Patrol,” and also provide home viewers their last opportunity to watch “Dune” on HBO Max until sometime in 2022 (“Dune” leaves HBO Max on November 21).

But beyond those conclusions, there are some huge premieres as well: Oscar contender “King Richard” arrives on November 19 with Will Smith in the lead role, the back-half of “Gossip Girl” Season 1 will make its debut at some point, and the HBO Music Box series continues with the Alanis Morrisette documentary “Jagged” (which the singer roundly criticized) and a new feature on DMX. All of that content, plus a number of library classics, including but not limited to “Moonstruck,” numerous “Bourne” movies, and “Full Metal Jacket.”

Ahead, here’s what’s new on HBO Max in November 2021.

EXACT DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED:

8-Bit Christmas, 2021

A Choice Of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere

Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Music Box: Jagged

Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere

NEW ON HBO MAX IN NOVEMBER:

November 1:

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

November 2:

Single Mother By Choice, 2021

Son of Monarchs, 2020

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 3:

This is Not a War Story, 2021

November 4:

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

November 5:

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)

November 6:

Land, 2021 (HBO)

The Story of Late Night, 2021

November 8:

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 9:

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

November 11:

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street, 2021 Library

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 12:

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

November 13:

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

November 14:

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

November 15:

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

November 18:

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

November 19:

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

November 20:

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

November 23:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

November 25:

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

November 26:

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 28:

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

November 29:

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN NOVEMBER:

November 7:

The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)

November 14:

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964

For A Few Dollars More, 1965

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966

November 15:

In The Line Of Fire, 1993

November 21:

Dune, 2021

November 25:

Blade: Trinity, 2004

November 30:

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

An American In Paris, 1951

Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bajo El Mismo Techo (Aka Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957

Deliverance, 1972

Desperado, 1995

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)

Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

El Asesino De Los Caprichos (Aka The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

Esta Es Tu Cuba (Aka This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Ghost Rider, 2007

Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

Hero, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013

Hormigas (Aka The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)

Horror Of Dracula, 1958

The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

Infamous, 2006

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

Mean Streets, 1973

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Million Dollar Baby (2004), 2004

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)

The Mummy (1959), 1959

A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004

Practical Magic, 1998

Proof, 2005 (HBO)

Pure Country, 1992

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

Robots, 2005 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rosewood, 1997

Secondhand Lions, 2003

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Steel, 1997

Sweet November, 2001

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)

War Horse, 2011 (HBO)

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)

Wyatt Earp, 1994

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions