The best movies and TV shows on HBO Max in October 2021

The controversial and contentious experiment where Warner Bros. has debuted its 2021 slate of feature films on HBO Max will hit a crescendo in October thanks to the releases of “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Dune” on the streaming platform. Both “Many Saints” producer and co-writer David Chase and “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve have criticized the corporate decision to release films day-and-date in theaters and via HBO Max, but despite the outcry, the two highly anticipated features lead a massive lineup of acclaimed library movie titles and Emmy Award-winning original series coming to the network in October 2021. Highlights include:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (October): Larry David’s Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 11th season in October and will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in a way that feels organic to the show and its protagonist. “We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we’re addressing the pandemic, and we’re doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you’d expect,” showrunner Jeff Schaffer said previously.

“The Many Saints of Newark” (October 1): David Chase’s prequel to “The Sopranos” focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of the original “Sopranos” character Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Set in the late 1960s, “Many Saints” also doubles as an origin story of sorts for Tony Soprano, played in the film by Michael Gandolfini, the son of late star James Gandolfini.

“Argo” (October 1): Among the countless major box office hits and award-winning classics headed to HBO Max in October is Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner “Argo,” arguably one of the most rewatchable Oscar winners released in the last decade.

“Succession” (October 17): The Emmy Award-winning series returns for the first time in two years and picks up right where things left off at the end of last season: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) having sandbagged his father, Logan (Brian Cox), in a public act of corporate patricide that threatens the foundation of Waystar Royco.

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in October 2021.

October (To Be Announced)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere (HBO)

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, the series stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.

Para (aka Para – Wir sind King), Max Original Series Premiere

Paraiso, Max Original Series Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

In season three, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes for special gatherings and celebrations. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

What’s coming to HBO Max in October 2021

October 1

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans, 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax , 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step,

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

October 3

Simmer, 2020

October 4

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

October 5

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

October 7

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

This original documentary film examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 MINUTES OF SHAME is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best.

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

October 8

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

October 9

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

October 10

It: Chapter 2, 2019

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 11

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Debuting on National Coming Out Day, this season follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag. As the queens recruit local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.

October 14

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

October 15

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

October 17

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

October 19

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 21

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

October 22

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

October 24

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

October 26

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

Created and written by Bob Pop and directed by Alejandro Marín, Maricón Perdido is a fictional story, freely inspired by the writer’s own life. The protagonist is a small-town boy who is trying to find his own identity and whom the viewer will see at different stages of his life: the eighties, when he is an overweight teenager and a fan of musicals; the period of discovery during his time as a student in Madrid, and finally the present, where the viewer will see him as a writer.

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

October 28

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Season two of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

October 29

Victor and Valentino , Season 2

October 31

The Bachelorette, Season 16

What’s leaving HBO Max in October 2021

October 10

Malignant, 2021

October 11

Meatballs, 1979

October 14

Meatballs, 1979

October 17

Cry Macho, 2021

October 18

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015

October 20

HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)

October 25

The Artist, 2011

October 27

The Hangover Part III, 2013

October 28

Tracey Ullman’s Show, (HBO)

October 31

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)

Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)

Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)

A Star Is Born, 1976

A Time To Kill, 1996

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Bad Education, 2004

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

*Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)

Battleship, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)

Broken Embraces, 2009

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)

Christmas In Compton, 2012

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Conspiracy Theory, 1997

Cool Hand Luke, 1967

Critters 4, 1992

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Dirt, 2017

Dirty Harry, 1971

Dreamcatcher, 2003

El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)

Empire Of The Sun, 1987

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Firewall, 2006

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Frantic, 1988

Freaks, 1932

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Gone Baby Gone, 2007

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Gothika, 2003

Gun Crazy, 1950

High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)

House Of Wax, 2005

How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)

I’m So Excited!, 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

It, 2017 (HBO)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

King Kong, 1976 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019

Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)

Magnum Force, 1973

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971

Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)

Something To Talk About, 1995

Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)

Spawn, 1997

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

The Bucket List, 2007

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Dead Pool, 1988

The Debt, 2011 (HBO)

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

The Great Caruso, 1951

The Human Voice, 2020

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

The Skin I Live In, 2011

The Switch, 2010

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Witches, 1990

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Troy, 2004

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Volver, 2006

Wait Until Dark, 1967

Westworld (Movie), 1973

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988

XXX: State Of The Union, 2005

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions