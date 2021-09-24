The best movies and TV shows on HBO Max in October 2021

The controversial and contentious experiment where Warner Bros. has debuted its 2021 slate of feature films on HBO Max will hit a crescendo in October thanks to the releases of “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Dune” on the streaming platform. Both “Many Saints” producer and co-writer David Chase and “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve have criticized the corporate decision to release films day-and-date in theaters and via HBO Max, but despite the outcry, the two highly anticipated features lead a massive lineup of acclaimed library movie titles and Emmy Award-winning original series coming to the network in October 2021. Highlights include:
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (October): Larry David’s Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 11th season in October and will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in a way that feels organic to the show and its protagonist. “We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we’re addressing the pandemic, and we’re doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you’d expect,” showrunner Jeff Schaffer said previously.
“The Many Saints of Newark” (October 1): David Chase’s prequel to “The Sopranos” focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of the original “Sopranos” character Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Set in the late 1960s, “Many Saints” also doubles as an origin story of sorts for Tony Soprano, played in the film by Michael Gandolfini, the son of late star James Gandolfini.
“Argo” (October 1): Among the countless major box office hits and award-winning classics headed to HBO Max in October is Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner “Argo,” arguably one of the most rewatchable Oscar winners released in the last decade.
“Succession” (October 17): The Emmy Award-winning series returns for the first time in two years and picks up right where things left off at the end of last season: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) having sandbagged his father, Logan (Brian Cox), in a public act of corporate patricide that threatens the foundation of Waystar Royco.
Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in October 2021.
October (To Be Announced)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Premiere (HBO)
Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, the series stars “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.
Para (aka Para – Wir sind King), Max Original Series Premiere
Paraiso, Max Original Series Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
In season three, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes for special gatherings and celebrations. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.
What’s coming to HBO Max in October 2021
October 1
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans, 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax , 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step,
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
October 3
Simmer, 2020
October 4
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet, 2020
October 5
American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
Rosa (short), 2020
October 7
15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
This original documentary film examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 MINUTES OF SHAME is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best.
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
October 8
Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
October 9
Birdgirl, Season 16
To Your Eternity , Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
October 10
It: Chapter 2, 2019
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 11
We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Debuting on National Coming Out Day, this season follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America, through the art of drag. As the queens recruit local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.
October 14
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
October 15
In the Line of Fire, 1993
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
October 17
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
October 18
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers, 2021
October 19
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
October 20
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 21
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
October 22
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
October 24
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.
October 26
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
Created and written by Bob Pop and directed by Alejandro Marín, Maricón Perdido is a fictional story, freely inspired by the writer’s own life. The protagonist is a small-town boy who is trying to find his own identity and whom the viewer will see at different stages of his life: the eighties, when he is an overweight teenager and a fan of musicals; the period of discovery during his time as a student in Madrid, and finally the present, where the viewer will see him as a writer.
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
October 28
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Season two of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
October 29
Victor and Valentino , Season 2
October 31
The Bachelorette, Season 16
What’s leaving HBO Max in October 2021
October 10
Malignant, 2021
October 11
Meatballs, 1979
October 14
Meatballs, 1979
October 17
Cry Macho, 2021
October 18
The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015
October 20
HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)
October 25
The Artist, 2011
October 27
The Hangover Part III, 2013
October 28
Tracey Ullman’s Show, (HBO)
October 31
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
All-Star Superman, 2011
Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)
Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
A Star Is Born, 1976
A Time To Kill, 1996
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Bad Education, 2004
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
*Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)
Battleship, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)
Broken Embraces, 2009
Cats & Dogs, 2001
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)
Christmas In Compton, 2012
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Conspiracy Theory, 1997
Cool Hand Luke, 1967
Critters 4, 1992
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Dirt, 2017
Dirty Harry, 1971
Dreamcatcher, 2003
El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)
Empire Of The Sun, 1987
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
Final Destination 5, 2011
Firewall, 2006
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Frantic, 1988
Freaks, 1932
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Gone Baby Gone, 2007
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Gothika, 2003
Gun Crazy, 1950
High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
House Of Wax, 2005
How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)
I’m So Excited!, 2013
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
It, 2017 (HBO)
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
King Kong, 1976 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019
Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)
Magnum Force, 1973
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971
Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980
Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)
Something To Talk About, 1995
Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)
Spawn, 1997
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
The Bucket List, 2007
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring 2, 2016
The Dead Pool, 1988
The Debt, 2011 (HBO)
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Final Destination, 2009
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
The Great Caruso, 1951
The Human Voice, 2020
The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Mimzy, 2007
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
The Skin I Live In, 2011
The Switch, 2010
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Witches, 1990
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Troy, 2004
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Volver, 2006
Wait Until Dark, 1967
Westworld (Movie), 1973
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988
XXX: State Of The Union, 2005
