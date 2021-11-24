New on Netflix for December 2021

Netflix will close out the year by debuting its biggest awards contenders and popular series like Season 2 of “The Witcher” and Season 2 of “Emily in Paris.”
But the headline releases are on the film side. December 1 brings the streaming premiere of “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s Best Picture favorite starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. On December 10, Netflix drops “The Unforgivable,” a new drama with former Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock. On December 24, it’s Adam McKay’s star-studded Best Picture hopeful “Don’t Look Up,” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, and Mark Rylance. The streamer closes out 2021 with “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.
Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in December 2021.
Coming Soon
Decoupled
Dec. 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Escalona: Season 1
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still out of my League
Two
The Unforgivable
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eyes in the Sky
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
The Giver
The Hand of God
Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Marsha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Car: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Dec. 26
Lulli
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Dec. 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Dec. 30
Kitz
Hila and the Mountain King
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Seal Team
What’s expiring on Netflix in December 2021
Leaving Dec. 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Dec. 4
The Guest
Leaving Dec. 7
Before I Fall
Leaving Dec. 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Leaving Dec. 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Dec. 15
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving Dec. 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Dec. 25
Captain Fantastic
Leaving Dec. 30
Winchester
Leaving Dec. 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
