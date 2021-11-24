New on Netflix for December 2021

Netflix will close out the year by debuting its biggest awards contenders and popular series like Season 2 of “The Witcher” and Season 2 of “Emily in Paris.”

But the headline releases are on the film side. December 1 brings the streaming premiere of “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s Best Picture favorite starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. On December 10, Netflix drops “The Unforgivable,” a new drama with former Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock. On December 24, it’s Adam McKay’s star-studded Best Picture hopeful “Don’t Look Up,” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, and Mark Rylance. The streamer closes out 2021 with “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in December 2021.

Coming Soon

Decoupled

Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Power of the Dog

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still out of my League

Two

The Unforgivable

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eyes in the Sky

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Marsha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Car: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Dec. 26

Lulli

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec. 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec. 30

Kitz

Hila and the Mountain King

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team

What’s expiring on Netflix in December 2021

Leaving Dec. 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Dec. 4

The Guest

Leaving Dec. 7

Before I Fall

Leaving Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 15

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving Dec. 21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic

Leaving Dec. 30

Winchester

Leaving Dec. 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

