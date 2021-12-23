Nicolas Cage on returning to a natural style of acting in ‘Pig’: ‘Nothing would need to be forced’

Nicolas Cage won the Oscar for his harrowing performance as a suicidal alcoholic in Mike Figgis’ 1995 “Leaving Las Vegas” and earned another nomination for his dual role in the Spike Jonze/Charlie Kaufman 2002 comedy “Adaptation.” Though he’s worked with such A directors as the Coen brothers “(Raising Arizona”); Norman Jewison (“Moonstruck”’); David Lynch (“Wild at Heart”); Ridley Scott (“Matchstick Men”); John Woo (“Face/Off”); and Martin Scorsese (“Bringing Out the Dead”), Cage has made a lot of bad movie choices in low-budget indies that squandered his unique talents. But the past three years there has been a Cage-aissance thanks to full-tilt boogie turn in the whacked out 2018 revenge thriller “Mandy” and his haunting portrayal of a reclusive truffle hunter in year’s “Pig.”

Written and director by first-time filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, “Pig” finds Cage playing Rob, a former renowned Portland chef who lives in the woods with his beloved pig. After he is attacked unknown bandits and his pig stolen, he is forced to return to civilization to search for his sow. “Pig” has been nominated at both the Gothams and Independent Spirit Awards. And Cage is in contention for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for this NEON release.

Cage recently had a heady, esoteric Zoom discussion about his career and “Pig” with Film Independent’s producer-in-residence, podcast and Cage fan Drea Clark. Clark noted that no matter how wild or different the characters Cage has played over the past 40 years, they are unified by a “sense of sincerity. Is avoiding irony something you have in mind when you’re considering roles? Or is sincerity something that you just naturally bring to performances?”

Says Cage, “Couple things that come to mind. One is that in my quest to figure out a way to break form with that which is naturalism and become more operatic or more Kabuki if you will, what some folks call over the top. I wanted to find mechanisms within the character, whether it be mental illness or alcoholism or drug addiction or whatever it is, that would allow me organically to inform with genuine emotion. What I’m trying to graph or design as a Kabuki presentation so that it never felt even as big or crazier wild as people said that is. What you hooked into was exactly what I wanted, which is that there was truth behind it. There was sincerity behind it. It wasn’t wild for wildness’ sake. I want to get actively away from sarcasm and irony and get more into emotional nakedness to the point of where it might even seem embarrassing”.

Though “Vampire’s Kiss” is a cult favorite (ironically, Cage was recently announced being cast as Dracula in the upcoming “Renfield”) he polarized critics with his, so to speak, full-blooded performance. The New York Times wrote: “the film is dominated and destroyed by Mr. Cage’s chaotic, self-indulgent performance. He gives Peter the kind of sporadic, exaggerated mannerisms that should never live outside of acting-class exercises.”

Explains Cage, “I wanted to find a way to get back to the German expressionist style like ‘Nosferatu” or ‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and do it in a modern movie, at that time modern. It was in the ‘80s. Peter is losing his mind. I mean, he’s losing his mind so he can think he’s Nosferatu and I can therefore behave or stylize, design a German expression approach to modern film performance.”

Cage pointed out that Joel Coen, who directed him in 1987’s “Raising Arizona,” said working with him was akin to “’dining at a smorgasbord. You have all these different things you can choose from, and you can put it together.’ I I like that. I like to present different ideas. I think the directors for me, and it’s become more and more apparent to me, the best directors are the ones that doesn’t fix what isn’t broken, the ones that trust their actors. The ones that collaborate with their actors and trust and allow them to find something. They come in, maybe do one or two takes and then come in and sculpt but keep the creative spirit alive. Don’t impinge on it. Let the actor feel that he’s loved. I got to the point where my job as an actor is to facilitate the director’s vision. And part of what that means is what is the tone? I want to fit within this frame that you’re creating. I think they need to know they can trust that from me.”

And he immediately trusted Sarnoski. “A couple of things happened that clicked. We started [the interview] with this sort of operatic style of film performances because I needed to break form with that which was naturalism. And I thought ‘You know what? I’ve done that. I experimented. I got what I needed out of it. Right now I need to not only remind myself, but remind other folks, other film enthusiasts that I can get back to a more quiet and natural style of film performance. I said to my reps what you have got that’s dramatic, that is quiet that I can try something else? And they sent me ‘Pig.”

As he reveals, “I read it right away. I connected it on a fundamental intuitive level that I had the life experience, the memories, the dreams to play Rob. Nothing would need to be forced. I knew this man. I knew what he was about. Nothing would need to be forced. I even had a dream about my beloved cat Merlin before I met with Michael Sarnoski. I immediately sat down with Michael, whom I call Archangel Michael because he was somebody, I never lost in faith in. I knew he would show up…After I was marginalized from the studio system for whatever the reason…. I never lost faith that Michael would show up and that he would get it. Right off the bat, we just had some conversation about food, about our own life experiences, where he was coming from with it. I knew it wouldn’t be more than one or two takes, that we would just be. It would happen.”

