Nicole Byer hoping to snatch Reality Host Emmy away from RuPaul Charles

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race“) has won the Emmy for Best Reality Host five years in a row (2016-20), and is now the odds-on front-runner to snatch trophy #6 at the 2021 Creative Arts. If anyone has a chance of snatching away his Emmy this year, it’s Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), according to our predictions. The comedian and actress is in second place to claim victory for hosting the popular Netflix bake-off competition series.

Following RuPaul and Byer on our odds chart, the reality host category is rounded out by Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”) in third place, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) in fourth place, and Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio (“Top Chef”) in fifth place. Of note, all five of these shows are also nominated in their respective series races: “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Nailed It” and “Top Chef” for Best Competition Program and “Queer Eye” and “Shark Tank” for Best Structured Reality Program.

As you may recall, Byer knows a thing or two about the Creative Arts ceremony as she hosted last year’s five-night, all-virtual shindig. “It was a little hard,” she admitted in our recent interview. “Usually when you’re hosting you have an audience and people give you feedback instantaneously.” Byer said it’s “wild” to earn an Emmy nomination and that she kept telling all of her friends the news because “it was just a fun day to say that over and over again.”

Byer faces tough competition from category leader RuPaul, particularly as the recent 13th season of “Drag Race” broke ground by being one of the first TV shows to film during the coronavirus pandemic, under the strictest of safety protocols. RuPaul even welcomed a slew of special guest judges for this cycle including, get this, Nicole Byer! Also in RuPaul’s favor is the fact that “Drag Race All Stars” Season 6 is streaming right now on Paramount+, right during the midst of Emmy voting, which will surely keep him top of mind as voters go to mark their ballots.

The host category has only been around since 2008 and in that time we’ve seen a lot of repeats. Besides RuPaul winning five, Jeff Probst (“Survivor”) claimed four and Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”) took two. The only one-and-done winners are Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”) and Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (“Project Runway”). Will Byer join the esteemed list of host champs this year?

