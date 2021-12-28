Nicole Kidman looks to win long overdue first SAG Award for film with ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman is one of the busiest actresses working today, collecting great role after great role with a whole bunch of hardware to show for it. She’s won an Oscar, two Emmys, a BAFTA and numerous other awards over her multiple decades in the industry. Just a few years ago, she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in the series “Big Little Lies.” Despite all that success, she has yet to win a single SAG Award for any of her film performances, not even for the one she took home an Oscar for, “The Hours.” That may finally change this winter, thanks to Aaron Sorkin‘s latest film, “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman stars in “Being the Ricardos” as television icon Lucille Ball, ditching her Australian accent and transforming her appearance in the process. She fully commits to the part, which finds Ball dealing with an especially difficult week with husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) behind the scenes at their sitcom, “I Love Lucy.” Kidman delivers a very actor-friendly performance, not necessarily mimicking all of the iconic actress’ physical attributes but embodying the essence of her. The film played like gangbusters at a recent screening for SAG and press, with a huge groundswell of positive sentiment on social media.

It’s hard to call anyone a lock at this point in the season, but Kidman seems very likely to earn a SAG nomination for “Being the Ricardos,” ranking fifth and quickly rising in our current lead actress odds. Despite her strangely low win rate, she is beloved by SAG, earning a whopping 14 nominations over the years, nine of which were for her individual performances. The other six were shared with the casts of “Moulin Rouge,” “The Hours,” “Nine,” “Bombshell” and “Big Little Lies.” She has a decent shot of being double-nominated this year, with “Being the Ricardos” also on the rise in film ensemble.

As the actress race stands now, Kristen Stewart remains the frontrunner with her performance as another iconic figure, Princess Diana, in “Spencer.” However, that film and performance could prove to be divisive when it comes to the industry, which is more attuned to an easier-to-swallow film like “Being the Ricardos” (think Emma Stone in “La La Land” beating Natalie Portman in “Jackie”). Kidman’s longevity in the industry may also give her a leg up, having worked with so many actors in SAG, and they may wish to reward her for taking such a big swing and surpassing expectations.

