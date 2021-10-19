Will SAG Awards queen Nicole Kidman earn her 15th nomination for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’?

Nicole Kidman remains one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood, collecting 14 nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the past two decades. She has especially racked up nominations for her TV work lately, with “Big Little Lies” netting her first (and thus far only) win in 2018 and an additional drama ensemble bid in 2020, on top of nominations for “Hemingway & Gellhorn” in 2013, “Grace of Monaco” in 2016 and “The Undoing” earlier this year. She will be on the ballot again for the 2022 SAG Awards for her work on another TV project, the Hulu limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” putting her in running to earn her landmark 15th nomination.

Kidman is currently in 10th place for a SAG nomination in the limited/TV movie actress category, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. While these are not the greatest odds, it is a very competitive category this year between recent Emmy nominees/winners like Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) and stars in hot new projects like Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”), Margaret Qualley (“Maid”), and Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”).

But Kidman is Kidman and she delivers some showy work on “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The actress plays Masha, founder and host of the Tranquillum House wellness resort, speaking with a Russian accent and carrying a mysterious air about her that suggests she may not be what she seems. It is a change of pace from Kidman’s recent TV work, which has largely found her impacted by trauma and trying to carry on as best she can. Here, she is the trauma and is clearly reveling in a more enigmatic role. This may be more appealing to SAG voters than some are currently expecting, especially when combined with Kidman’s own popularity in the business.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” premiered in August to somewhat mixed reviews, though it was reportedly the most-watched Hulu original in the streaming site’s history in its first week of release. “The Undoing” had slightly mixed reviews itself when it premiered in 2020 but it still became a hit for HBO and landed Kidman that SAG nomination. Perhaps we are underestimating Kidman repeating this path for her latest buzzy novel adaptation.

