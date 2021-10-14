Nicole Scherzinger: ‘I’m out for blood’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 after losing Golden Ear twice to Jenny McCarthy

Nicole Scherzinger has lost the Golden Ear trophy two years in a row to rival panelist Jenny McCarthy, but she’s hoping there won’t be a third. “I’m out for blood this season,” she revealed during the October 13 episode of Fox’s ratings juggernaut. So far in “The Masked Singer” Season 6, the judges are having an abysmal time guessing the identities of the secret celebrities, with only Ken Jeong getting a first impression point right. Nicole, Jenny and Robin Thicke are still stuck at zero first impression points after five episodes and six unmaskings. (Nicole was ultimately correct this week that Ruth Pointer was the Cupcake, but it wasn’t her first impression, so she didn’t receive a point.)

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Last time around was particularly bad for Nicole as she finished Season 5 without a single first impression point. That’s no doubt what’s driving her renewed bloodlust this year when it comes to competing for the Golden Ear. Jenny’s three correct guesses last year were Nick Lachey as Piglet, Caitlyn Jenner as Phoenix and Bobby Brown as Crab. Ken came in second place with two points (Phoenix and Crab), while Robin ended with a single first impression (Omarion as Yeti).

In Season 4, the first cycle the Golden Ear was handed out, Jenny impressed audiences with a leading four first impression points: Mickey Rourke as Gremlin, Wendy Williams as Lips, Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster and Nick Carter as Crocodile. Nicole and Robin tied at two picks apiece, with both naming Busta Rhymes as Dragon; Robin’s second point was Squiggly Monster while Nicole’s second point was Lips. Ken capped the fourth season without any correct guesses.

Here’s the current tally of “The Masked Singer” judges’ first impression scores for Season 6:

Ken Jeong — 1 correct guess

Dwight Howard as Octopus

Jenny McCarthy — 0 correct guesses

Robin Thicke — 0 correct guess



Nicole Scherzinger — 0 correct guesses

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Banana Split would make history as first duo/group to win the trophy

So far in Season 6, a half-dozen contestants have already been unmasked based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists. They are: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy) and Cupcake (Ruth Pointer).

The surviving costumes on Fox’s reality TV who-sung-it are Bull, Skunk, Hamster, Pepper, Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. Two previously announced wildcards still have yet to appear during the sixth season: Beach Ball and Jester.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.