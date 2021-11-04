‘Nightmare Alley’ officially places Rooney Mara, Bradley Cooper in Oscar lead races, Cate Blanchett in supporting

Despite our early speculation, Searchlight is now announcing that its upcoming film “Nightmare Alley” will place Rooney Mara in the Best Actress race and Cate Blanchett in Best Supporting Actress. Our Oscars 2022 predictions center has had those roles reversed since the event launched in July. You can now update your picks if you think either lady (or both) will be nominated or win.

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) is the director, producer and co-writer (along with Kim Morgan) of the adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 noir novel. The Searchlight movie, out December 17 in theaters only, is among the top early contenders for Best Picture and Best Director according to the Gold Derby odds. Watch the first-look teaser trailer here.

The movie has an all-star cast of past Oscar winners and nominees, including David Straithairn, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Mary Steenburgen, Cooper, Blanchett and Mara. It tells the story of a carnival worker turned con man (Cooper) and the tangled web of deception in which he becomes ensnarled.

According to the category breakdown, Cooper and Mara are the only leads. The rest of the cast is considered supporting. Cooper and J. Miles Dale are the credited Oscar-eligible producers alongside del Toro.

