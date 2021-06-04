Revisiting the original ‘Nightmare Alley’: Tyrone Power at the top of his game

Guillermo del Toro takes a walk on the noir side in his first film since winning the Oscar for directing the 2017 best picture winner “The Shape of Things.” “Nightmare Alley,’ based on the uncompromising 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, offers a bleak depiction of humanity including low-rent carnivals filled with has-beens, geeks and “rum-dums.” Searchlight Pictures is giving “Nightmare Alley,” which had to shut down production during the height of COVID in 2020, the “A” treatment, opening the film on Dec. 3 just in time for awards consideration.

The innovative Mexican filmmaker best known for his acclaimed fantasy (“Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth” ), horror (“The Devil’s Backbone”) and sci-fi (‘Hellboy”) productions, co-wrote the screenplay with Kim Morgan. Bradley Cooper plays Stan Carlisle, a handsome manipulative carny worker who has a massive chip on his shoulder. Stan wants to hit the big time and with the help of carnival headliner Zeena (Toni Collette) resurrects her old mentalist act. He marries fellow carny Molly (Rooney Mara) and together they become nightclub stars with the act. Then Stan meets Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who is even more ruthless than he is.

There was no support from 20th Century Fox head Darryl F. Zanuck when the 1947 version of “Nightmare Alley,” starring Tyrone Power as Stan, Coleen Gray as Molly, Joan Blondell as Zeena and Helen Walker as Lilith,opened in theaters in October of that year. (The Criterion Collection just released a stunning 4K restoration of “Nightmare Alley” on Blu-Ray and DVD).

The preternaturally handsome Power had been one of Fox’s top stars for decade when he asked Zanuck to buy the rights to Gresham’s novel. Though he had done several dramatic films including 1940’s “Johnny Apollo” and 1942’s “This Above All,” he was best known for light romantic comedy roles such as 1937’s “Thin Ice” and classic swashbucklers including 1940’s “The Mark of Zorro” and 1942’s “The Black Pirate. Upon returning to Hollywood and Fox after serving in the Marines during World War II, Power wanted to more complex challenging roles like Stan Carlisle.

Edmund Goulding, who directed the 1932 Oscar-winning best picture “Grand Hotel” and had directed Power’s first post-war flick, the 1946 box office hit drama “The Razor’s Edge,” did his best work on “Nightmare Alley.” And the gritty, at least for 1947, script was penned by the great Jules Furthman. The only flaw in the screenplay is that at Zanuck’s instance, Furthman softened the novel’s doom -and-gloom ending. Oscar-winning cinematographer Lee Garmes (“Shanghai Express”) captured the underbelly of the carnival existence and its denizens who have been outcast from society through evocative use of shadows and lights.

All the actors are at the top of their game. And Power’s instincts were correct. He knew he could play someone as heartless as Stan. Reviews were mixed upon release though the performances were singled out for praise. Time Magazine’s James Agee wrote: “From top to bottom of the cast, the playing is good. Joan Blondell, as the fading carnival queen is excellent, and Tyrone Power, who asked to be cast in the picture, steps into a new class as an actor.” The New York Times critic felt the film “traverses distasteful dramatic ground and only rarely does it achieve any substance as entertainment” though he celebrated “some fine and intense acting by Mr. Power.”

It flopped at the box office. Power’s fans had a hard time seeing their charming heartthrob as a louse. And Zanuck didn’t want to see him that way ever again -at least not at his studio. Gray, whom I talked to at the Los Angeles Times in 2008, noted that “Nightmare Alley” was Power’s “baby. Zanuck didn’t want him to do it, and the publicity department cooperated with Zanuck.” When the film opened at Grauman’s Chinese, Gray went and took a picture of the marquee. “And then after that, it kind of disappeared and nothing was done from Fox or any place to promote it,” she said. Over the decades, “Nightmare Alley” has become a cult classic- a prime example of the post-World War II film noir that challenged audiences. “Now, it’s the cream of the crop,” Gray said of the film.

Power never had the opportunity at Fox to play anything close to Stan Carlisle. In fact, it wasn’t until he starred as an accused murderer in Billy Wilder’s entertaining 1957 “Witness for the Prosecution” did he get a chance to show a darker side of his appealing personality. Sadly, it was swordplay that killed Power at the age of 44. He was in Spain in November 1958, shooting the epic “Solomon and Sheba” when he suffered a massive heart attack after completing a dueling sequence with George Sanders. He died on the way to the hospital.

