No laughing matter: Comedy Directing has two multi-camera nominees for the first time in 16 years

One of the biggest surprises on Emmy nominations morning popped up in an unexpected category, when two CBS multi-camera sitcoms landed nominations for Comedy Directing. Freshman series “B Positive” earned a spot for its pilot episode directed by James Burrows, while concluding series “Mom” also nabbed a nomination for its long-time director James Widdoes, the first time the eight-season show received recognition in this category.

Even more surprising than seeing both of these Chuck Lorre shows get nominated is how long it’s been since two multi-cam sitcoms have received citations from the Emmys for directing in the same season: a whopping 16 years. The last duo to pull off this feat was “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Will & Grace” back in 2005, with the latter directed by Burrows. Both lost to the first episode of “Desperate Housewives,” which kicked off an unbroken trend of non-studio-audience shows running the table in this category. No multi-cam show earned a directing nomination from 2005 to 2011, when “How I Met Your Mother” broke through, and it would be another drought until 2018, when a new rule guaranteed one slot per year for a four-camera comedy.

WATCH 2021 Emmy predictions slugfest: Can anything take down frontrunner ‘Ted Lasso’ in Best Comedy Series?

“B Positive” marks Burrows’ 46th Emmy nomination, 27 of which are for directing. Burrows previous won the Comedy Directing prize five times: twice for “Taxi” in 1980 and 1981, twice for “Cheers” in 1983 and 1991, and once for “Frasier” in 1994. He won his most recent Emmy last year as an executive producer on the variety special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times.’” He has 11 Emmy victories overall.

In contrast, this is Widdoes’ first Emmy nomination of his career. Over his 40-plus years in the industry, Widdoes helmed 142 episodes of “Two and a Half Men” and 63 episodes of “8 Simple Rules,” including the heartbreaking two-part episode “Goodbye,” which wrote star John Ritter’s unexpected passing into the series. In Gold Derby’s exclusive video interview with Widdoes, he said, “It’s obviously a tremendous honor and thrill to be nominated.”

WATCH James Widdoes (‘Mom’ director) on the ‘tremendous honor and thrill’ of his first Emmy nomination

Does the resurgence of the multi-cam in this category suggest a potential upset brewing for one of its two veteran nominees? Comedy Series frontrunner “Ted Lasso” does face an uphill climb, after all, since it landed three nominations and could likely split its support. “The Flight Attendant” currently leads our exclusive combined odds for the episode that not only won the 2020 Directors Guild of America Award, but also beat the “Ted Lasso” episode “Biscuits,” which is in our second-place spot. If “Hacks” is the anticipated runner-up for Comedy Series, then its first episode “There Is No Line” could easily upset here, too.

So where does that leave “B Positive” and “Mom,” and how to explain the surprise return of multiple multi-cams to this race? Burrows and Widdoes are in sixth and seventh place in our odds, respectively. Aside from the fact that both directors are beloved industry veterans, it seems highly likely that both nominees were statistically tied for the one multi-camera directing slot. There were 101 comedy episodes submitted on the directing ballot, which means the category should have had only six nominees, but we ultimately ended up with seven. Nominations procedure 5h of the Emmy Rules and Procedures also says that there could be ties within each “track” – or type of program – in a given category. When tabulating the votes for that one multi-cam slot, then, the race between “B Positive” and “Mom” most likely ended up in a tie, so both received (equally well-deserved) nominations.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions