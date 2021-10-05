Will ‘No Time to Die’ be first pandemic movie to open with $100 million at domestic box office?

So far during the Covid-19 pandemic, no film has opened with $100 million at the domestic box office. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” came close over the weekend by earning a whopping $90 million, outpacing previous U.S. record-holders “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9” ($70 million). Can United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die,” be the first to cross the $100 million mark domestically for its opening weekend? The long-delayed action flick has already amassed $119 million overseas.

Daniel Craig gives his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond in “No Time to Die,” which is earning rave reviews across the board. The British actor’s previous “007” entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum of Solace” (2008) at $67 million, “Skyfall” (2012) at $88 million and “Spectre” (2015) at $70 million. “No Time to Die” is the first Bond movie to be directed by American director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who won an Emmy for his eye-popping work in the tracking-shot episode of “True Detective.”

Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis) is the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics film that introduced moviegoers to Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, an investigative journalist who becomes super-human when he’s possessed by an alien. “Venom 2” dominated the weekend box office with $90 million.

“The Addams Family 2” (dir. Greg Tiernan) from United Artists sold the second-most U.S. tickets over this past weekend, earning a respectable $18 million. Families traveled to theaters in droves to see this animated retelling of the classic 1960s sitcom.

Third place went to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) from Disney/Marvel, which now has a five-week total of $206 million. Simu Liu stars as the titular martial artist with major daddy issues.

“The Many Saints of Newark” (dir. Alan Taylor) scored the fourth place slot in the states. This highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel raked in $5 million and tells the story of Tony Soprano’s (Michael Gandolfini) upbringing.

And fifth placer “Dear Evan Hansen” (dir. Stephen Chbosky) from Universal Pictures is still holding on in its second weekend, adding $2 million to its tally. The coming-of-age film is based on the Tony-winning musical about a teenager (played by Ben Platt) with social anxiety.

