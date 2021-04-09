‘Nomadland’ predicted to win 4 BAFTA Awards: Best Picture, Director, Actress and Cinematography

“Nomadland” will be the big winner this weekend according to our BAFTA Awards predictions. That’s according to the combined forecasts of BAFTA experts, our in-house editors, the best among those who’ve predicted the BAFTAs in the past and thousands of Gold Derby users. All of them have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our predictions in 22 categories listed by film.

Chloe Zhao‘s indie drama about a woman living out of her van as she looks for temporary jobs across the American West has a leading seven BAFTA nominations, tied with the British indie film “Rocks.” We’re betting on it to win four of those: Best Picture, Best Director (Zhao), Best Actress (Frances McDormand) and Best Cinematography. This would be the second BAFTA win in four years for McDormand, who won Best Actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), a film that also won Best Picture at that event.

That could be a mixed blessing, though, since the last six BAFTA winners for Best Picture ended up losing the top prize at the Oscars. This year’s BAFTA acting categories also might not line up with the Oscars since the BAFTA nominees were decided through a new jury system that led to surprising snubs of contenders like Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Olivia Colman (“The Father”).

But that’s good news for a wide range of worthy films that otherwise might not have gotten this huge boost of public attention, like “Rocks,” “Babyteeth,” “His House” and “Calm with Horses,” among others. But will those films be just as big a force in the winner voting as they were during the nominations round, or will the British academy favor the highest-profile Oscar nominees? Besides “Nomadland,” the other four films we’re expecting to take multiple trophies are all major Oscar contenders: “Ma Rainey,” “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Soul.” See which wins we’re forecasting for those films and others below.

“NOMADLAND”

Best Picture

Best Director — Chloe Zhao

Best Actress — Frances McDormand

Best Cinematography

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Best Actor — Chadwick Boseman

Best Makeup and Hair

“MINARI”

Best Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn

Best Foreign Language Film

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Best Original Screenplay

Best British Film

“SOUL”

Best Score

Best Animated Feature

“COLLECTIVE”

Best Documentary Feature

“EMMA”

Best Costume Design

“THE FATHER”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

Best Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya

“MANK”

Best Production Design

“ROCKS”

Best Casting

“SOUND OF METAL”

Best Sound

“TENET”

Best Visual Effects

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

Best Film Editing

