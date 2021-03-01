‘Nomadland’ wins Best Picture at the Golden Globes

Presumed Oscars front-runner “Nomadland” won Best Picture — Drama at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, putting the Searchlight on track to earn the Academy Awards’ top honor in April.

The drama, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, defeated “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Mank,” and “The Father” to win the top award.

While its victory was hardly considered an upset, “Nomadland” faced strong competition from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” according to the Gold Derby odds. It’s anticipated those two films will remain the top Oscar choices for academy voters.

In addition to winning Best Picture on Sunday, “Nomadland” also received Best Director for Zhao (a historic win, as she is only the second woman to ever win the Golden Globe Award in that category). “Nomadland” also received nominations for Best Actress for McDormand and Best Screenplay, also for Zhao.

“Nomadland” is the first movie directed by a woman to win the Best Picture — Drama award at the Golden Globes.

