‘Nomadland’ on track to win the exact same Oscars as ‘Birdman’: The similarities are eerie

Interesting patterns have emerged at the Oscars since the preferential ballot was reinstituted for the top award, like how three films have improbably won the exact same trifecta of writing, supporting acting and Best Picture (“12 Years a Slave,” “Moonlight,” and “Green Book”). In similar fashion, Searchlight Pictures release “Nomadland” could follow precisely in the footsteps of fellow Searchlight film “Birdman” (2014) by winning exactly the same four awards for Picture, writing, directing, and cinematography.

“Birdman” was in a tight race for Best Picture against “Boyhood” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” but “Birdman” had the clear edge with industry groups, having won top prizes from the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, and Directors Guild. “Nomadland” likewise faces a tough challenge from films like “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman.” And “Nomadland” also has support from the industry, with victories at the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and BAFTA Awards. (Coincidentally, neither “Birdman” nor “Nomadland” was eligible at the Writers Guild Awards).

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “Nomadland” is the Oscar front-runner for Best Picture, Best Director (Chloe Zhao), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. The only deviation from “Birdman” is that “Nomadland” is an adapted script, while “Birdman” was original. Both films even have filmmakers doing triple duty: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu won as a writer, director, and producer of “Birdman,” and “Nomadland” auteur Zhao is the same boat. (Zhao has a fourth nomination for editing, but she’s not predicted to win that one.)

The safest bet for “Nomadland” is Best Director, where Zhao would make history as the second woman and first woman of color ever to win. The other categories are closer. Best Picture is not guaranteed despite the film’s consistent industry support. Just last year “1917” won PGA, DGA and BAFTA Awards, but lost to the film that won the SAG ensemble award and the ACE Eddie Award; this year the SAG and ACE winner was “Trial of the Chicago 7,” so that could be your dark horse challenger right there.

Best Adapted Screenplay is also up in the air for “Nomadland.” It won the Critics Choice Award, but wasn’t eligible for the WGA Award and lost the BAFTA Award to “The Father.” And while “Nomadland” is still out front for Best Cinematography, it lost at the American Society of Cinematographers to “Mank,” which opens the door for an upset there too. So it could be feast or famine for “Nomadland” on Sunday night, April 25. Which way do you think it will go for the film? Will it indeed match the success of “Birdman”?

