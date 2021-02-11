‘Nomadland’ trailer teases Frances McDormand’s character arc, boasts gorgeous cinematography [WATCH]

“My dad used to say, what’s remembered lives. I maybe spent too much of my life just remembering,” shares Frances McDormand’s Fern at the start of the brand new trailer for Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” (watch the video above).

Beginning with a montage of family photos from Fern’s childhood days, this sauntering and evocative preview of the film from Searchlight Pictures takes viewers on a journey across America’s picturesque landscapes with Fern as she sets off in her van after the economic collapse of her town in rural Nevada. The trailer also highlights Dave (David Strathairn) and the other fellow nomads she meets along the way, and offers a glimpse at some of the movie’s gorgeous cinematography. “Nomadland” will begin a theatrical run and drop on Hulu on February 19.

In these early days of the Oscar season, “Nomadland” is wowing awards bodies. Last week, the film picked up four Golden Globes nominations for Best Picture Drama, Screenplay, Director and McDormand. The film did even better at Critics Choice with six nominations for Best Picture, Director, Editing, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay and McDormand. The two-time Oscar winning actress also scored a Screen Actors Guild nomination, the eighth of her career. The trailer also boasts an eye-popping collage of all of the critics’ citations the movie has received.

“Nomadland” is the front-runner to win Best Picture at the Oscars according to our exclusive odds, which combine the predictions of over 6,800 experts, editors and users. Zhao is our predicted winner for both Best Director and Adapted Screenplay. We also anticipate nominations for McDormand, which would be her sixth Oscar bid, as well as Cinematography and Film Editing.

