Who won at 2021 Golden Globes, who lost, who surprised, and who made history in film categories? [UPDATING LIVE]

The Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday night, February 28, almost two months later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic that sent shock waves through the entertainment industry. So who took home awards, who surprised, and who made history in film categories in this most unusual year, and what do they mean for the awards season ahead? Scroll down for our complete analysis of the movie winners, updated live throughout the night. And check out the complete list of Globe winners here.

The Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a small group comprising fewer than 90 international journalists. Their members don’t overlap with the elite industry groups that decide the Oscars or BAFTAs, so they can’t tell us much about the direction the industry wants to go in, but despite their small size and unrepresentative membership, they have significant influence due to their brand recognition and the fact that they’re usually the first network TV awards broadcast of the season, giving them the platform to raise (or lower) the profiles of many films. Just look at what a boost “1917” got from upsetting at the Globes last year.

But eyes are on the Globes even more than usual not just as an Oscars bellwether but as an insular organization with controversial practices, as detailed in a recent Los Angeles Times report. The group also has no Black members, which makes it all the more conspicuous that they snubbed every single Black-led film for Best Picture, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “One Night in Miami.”

Instead, the HFPA showered nominations primarily on two Netflix dramas: “Mank” with six and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” with five. A few films followed close behind with four noms apiece: “The Father,” “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman.” Follow along below as each film winner is announced (times listed are Eastern).

