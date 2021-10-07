Would Lori Loughlin do ‘Dancing with the Stars’? Olivia Jade says…

Could Lori Loughlin be following in Olivia Jade‘s footsteps? The influencer is currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars” with Val Chmerkovskiy and does not entirely rule out her mother one day doing the show herself.

“Val has been trying to recruit her,” Jade told Page Six.

“I don’t know how many more seasons I’ve got in me, but I’ll stick around,” Chmerkovskiy said.

“But if Lori comes on, then maybe,” Jade quipped before getting serious. “I don’t know. I haven’t really asked her, like, ‘Would you come on and do the show?’ But I think she’s just proud of me.”

Jade and Loughlin have been reentering public life since their family’s involvement in the college admissions scandal in 2019. Loughlin and her husband and Jade’s father, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty last year for bribing the University of Southern California to accept Jade and her sister, Isabella, as fake rowing recruits, and both parents served several months in prison. Last month, Loughlin, who was released in December after two months, booked her first acting gig since the scandal: She will reprise her “When Calls the Heart” character Abigail Stanton on the spin-off “When Hope Calls” on GAC Family.

“She’s the biggest support ever,” Jade said of her mother, with whom she FaceTimes after every “Dancing” performance. “She’s really proud of me and I love her so much. She’s like my hero so it’s really nice to know she’s watching and, yeah, she’s really proud.”

“Dancing” is kind to scandal-plagued stars seeking redemption, so Loughlin would be right up its alley. If the actress ever does “Dancing,” she would not be the first “Full House” star to hit the hardwood. Candace Cameron Bure (Season 18) and Jodie Sweetin (Season 22) have competed, and their “Fuller House” co-star Juan Pablo Di Pace hoofed it on Season 27. And if Chmerkovskiy is paired with Loughlin, it’d be the second time he’s had mother-daughter partners — sort of: He was initially paired with Christie Brinkley for Season 28, but the supermodel broke her arm in rehearsals days before the premiere and was replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Jade and Chmerkovskiy were in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard on Monday with a 24 for their tango and have the third highest average score of the season so far.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

