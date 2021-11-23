2022 Grammy nominations: Olivia Rodrigo is rare artist nominated in all 4 general field categories … and so is Finneas

When the Grammy nominations were announced on November 23, Olivia Rodrigo earned seven nominations including Album of the Year (“Sour”), Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), and Best New Artist. That makes her only the 13th artist in Grammy history to earn all four of those nominations in the same year. But guess what, Finneas is the 14th … kind of.

We were surprised by Rodrigo’s dominance in the top four categories. Going into the nominations we were predicting her to win all four, which only two other artists have ever done before: Christopher Cross (1981) and Billie Eilish (2020). But just getting nominated for all four is a good omen. Consider the list of 12 artists who previously accomplished the feat:

1968: Bobbie Gentry

1981: Christopher Cross

1985: Cyndi Lauper

1989: Tracy Chapman

1991: Mariah Carey

1998: Paula Cole

2002: India Arie

2008: Amy Winehouse

2013: Fun

2015: Sam Smith

2020: Billie Eilish

2020: Lizzo

All of them won Best New Artist except two. India Arie lost to Alicia Keys, who was surprisingly snubbed for Album of the Year for her breakthrough “Songs in A Minor.” And Lizzo lost to Eilish, who was also nominated for all four — they couldn’t both win, of course. So on paper Rodrigo should be the overwhelming favorite for Best New Artist this year. But the presence of Finneas complicates the race.

Finneas is already an eight-time Grammy winner, so how is he even considered a new artist this year? Well, he won all his Grammys as a writer, producer, and audio engineer for Eilish, his sister. So his bid this year for Best New Artist is the first he has ever received as a recording artist in his own right. And it just so happens he’s nominated in the other three general field categories too. He’s up for Album of the Year as a producer of both Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Justin Bieber‘s “Justice.” He’s in the running for Record of the Year for producing the title track from “Happier Than Ever.” And he contends for Song of the Year for composing it with Eilish.

Since Finneas has all those Grammys already on his shelf, we know that the recording academy loves him. Might he now pose a threat to Rodrigo?

