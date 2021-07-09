What’s the best song on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’? [POLL]

Olivia Rodrigo has had one of the fastest rises to music stardom in recent history. The teenage singer-songwriter released songs as a cast member of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” but her first official single, “Drivers License,” was only released in January, and just since then she’s racked up two number-one hits, two other top-10 hits, and 11 total entries on the Billboard Hot 100. That comprises the entirety of her debut album, “Sour.” So what’s the best song on the collection? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“Drivers License” debuted at number-one and stayed there for eight weeks, so it’s the longest-running chart-topper of 2021 as of this writing. Making such a big splash with your first single, there’s always the risk that it’ll eclipse your entire career; one-hit wonders across music history can attest to that. But then her follow-up single, “Deja Vu,” debuted at number-eight (and has since peaked at number-three). And her third single, “Good 4 U,” launched in the top spot just like “Drivers License” did.

The debut of her whole album launched all of its songs onto the Hot 100. One non-single landed in the top 10 (“Traitor”), five more made the top 20 (“Brutal,” “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” “Enough for You,” “Happier,” and “Favorite Crime”), and the last two were in the top 30 (“Jealousy, Jealousy” and “Hope Ur OK”). Rodrigo wrote or co-wrote all the songs, most of which focus on a bad breakup — sour indeed! — and most critics celebrated the collection for its vulnerability and self-awareness. But does one song stand out over all the others for you? Vote below to let us know.

Grammy odds for Album of the Year

