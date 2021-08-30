Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ retakes number-one on Billboard 200, but where did Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ debut?

Lorde released her new album “Solar Power” on August 20, but she didn’t end up on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week of August 20 through August 26. Instead, the top spot went to Olivia Rodrigo, who reached the pinnacle for the fifth nonconsecutive week with her debut collection “Sour.”

Rodrigo shot back up to number-one from last week’s number-three position thanks to the release of “Sour’s” vinyl LP. That gave the album a 133% boost to 133,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Rodrigo has typically been a heavy-hitter on streaming platforms, but this week most of her units come from album sales due to the issue of her vinyl.

This week’s top debut turned out not to be Lorde’s, but rather rapper Trippie Redd‘s “Trip at Knight,” which launched at number-two with 81,000 album units, most of which came from streaming. It comes less than a year after his previous studio album, “Pegasus,” which dropped last October and also debuted at number-two on the Billboard 200. But “Pegasus” started with 60,000 units, so “Trip at Knight” marks a 35% improvement from one album to the next.

Another rapper, Rod Wave, jumped way back up to number-three with “SoulFly” with 62,000 units: that’s 35 spots up from last week when the album ranked 38th. It was originally released back in March; its boost this week came from a deluxe edition with nine new songs. The only other holdover in the top five this week is Doja Cat‘s “Planet Her” at number-four (57,000 units). And then we get to Lorde, whose “Solar Power” takes off in the number-five spot with 56,000 units. What do you think of this week’s top five albums?

