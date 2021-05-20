Omarion (‘The Masked Singer’ Yeti) unmasked interview: ‘This was a new challenge to broaden my range as a performer’

The Final 4 took the stage on Wednesday night’s semifinals of “The Masked Singer” in hopes of reaching the May 26 finale. Each of the wacky characters gave it their all, but it was Yeti who got unmasked and was forced to reveal himself as Grammy-nominated singer Omarion. His performance of “Celebrate” by Kool & the Gang received high praise, but wasn’t enough to outshine Black Swan, Chameleon or Piglet.

“This was a new challenge,” the former B2K member told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “To continue to broaden my range as a performer. This was an amazing experience so thank you guys for all of your compliments. I truly appreciated it and I had so much fun.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

“Actually, I feel like this is the heaviest suit,” the multi-platinum singer joked. Despite the bulky costume, Omarion was praised by panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger for his dance moves throughout the season and his historic performance of “Lonely,” which he sang while rollerblading around the stage. Donnie Wahlberg, who was revealed as Cluedle-Doo earlier in the episode, added, “It takes a talent like yours to make that character come to life. It could only be done by someone with the talent that you have.”

Robin scored one point towards the Golden Ear trophy by naming Omarion as the Yeti with his first impression guess. He trails Jenny and Ken who each have two points. Nicole has yet to get on the board. Ken thought Yeti was superstar Justin Bieber, Nicole guessed R&B singer Mario and Jenny incorrectly presumed he was Grammy-winner Ne-Yo.

Throughout the season various hints were dropped in Yeti’s clue packages to lead viewers to Omarion. The panda in Yeti’s package was a clue to Omarion’s second album with B2K, “Pandemoniam.” The pacifier was a nod to Omarion’s hit song with Bow Wow, “Hey Baby.” The berries in Yeti’s package were a clue to Omarion’s last name, Grandberry.

Next week Black Swan, Chameleon or Piglet will be crowned the Season 5 champion. 10 acts were unmasked this season prior to Omarion as the Yeti: Kermit the Frog as the Snail, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster, Nick Cannon as the Bulldog, Mark McGrath as the Orca, Bobby Brown as the Crab, Tamera Mowry-Housely as the Seashell, Tyrese Gibson as the Robopine and Hanson as the Russian Dolls.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.