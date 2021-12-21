Comedy Ensemble at SAG Awards: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits seven cast members

Fresh off its freshman season, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” has just shared with Gold Derby the names of the 7 cast members who are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Led by the starry trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the ensemble also boasts scene-stealer Amy Ryan, veterans of New York theatre, and more. See the alphabetical list below.

Shockingly, none of the three “Only Murders” leads have a single SAG Award nomination to their names. That seems destined to change this year, though, as Gold Derby anticipates the show will earn four nominations at the upcoming ceremony. According to our current combined odds, the ensemble, Martin and Short and Gomez are all in our Top 5 predicted nominees.

The 10-episode first season of “Only Murders in the Building” streamed from August through October, and the murder mystery quickly became a smash with critics and audiences. The series follows true crime podcast aficionados Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), who come together to investigate the suspicious death of one of their fellow tenants in the Arconia apartment building in New York City. Their amateur sleuthing and the podcast they create to chronicle their adventures lead them to rekindle old relationship, establish new ones, and uncover other nefarious activities taking place in their luxe apartment complex.

An ensemble nomination would be the first SAG Award citation for every “Only Murders” eligible cast member except one. Amy Ryan, who plays Charles’ new girlfriend Jan, has two previous bids, one for film “Gone Baby Gone” and one as a member of the “Birdman” film ensemble, which ultimately took home the prize. “Only Murders” had an impressive slate of recurring and guest stars on its first season, including Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jane Lynch and even Sting, but none of them appeared in enough episodes to be eligible as a part of the ensemble. “Only Murders” just received four nominations at the Critics Choice Awards for Comedy Series, Actor for Martin and Short, and Actress for Gomez.

Here is the complete list of the seven “Only Murders in the Building” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Amy Ryan as Jan

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

